Sister Wives Tell All confession: Kody Brown was in love with Robyn but ‘never fell in love with anybody else’

Kody Brown made yet another confession that likely didn’t surprise Sister Wives viewers: the only wife he’s been in love with is Robyn Brown.

Kody and Meri Brown became husband and wife in 1990, and just three years later, they welcomed another wife, Janelle Brown, into their marriage, followed by Christine Brown in 1994, then Robyn in 2010.

Once Robyn entered the family, Kody changed. He began spending most of his time with Robyn, while Meri, Janelle, and Christine began to feel neglected and ignored.

During Part 1 of Sunday night’s Tell All, Kody told host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan why that was — he was only ever in love with Robyn and none of his other wives.

Kody claimed that when he became a polygamist in the ’90s, he focused solely on the principle of plural marriage rather than paying attention to the women he was choosing to be his wives.

According to Kody, he wasn’t interested in whether or not he and his wives had anything in common because he was so hyperfocused on adding wives to his marriage.

Sister Wives Tell All confession: Kody Brown says he ‘never suffered in a fit of passion’ with Meri, Janelle, or Christine

Although Kody thought he could “make up the difference” as time went on, he wasn’t able to, and he’s finally admitted why.

Kody admittedly loved his wives, but he wasn’t necessarily in love with all of them. As he put it, he never “suffered in a fit of passion.”

Kody admitted that when Robyn entered the picture, however, things were different, and he was smitten with his new, much younger wife.

When Suki asked Kody whether it was different when he married Robyn compared to when he married Meri, Janelle, and Christine, he said, “Well, I fell in love with Robyn.”

“I never fell in love with anybody else. I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them.”

When Janelle spoke to Suki about the subject, her comments aligned with Kody’s. When she became Kody’s second wife in 1993, Janelle said she was in love with the “idea of him,” but that over time, their love for each other grew.

And, admittedly, Janelle and Kody didn’t share a “grand passion,” but she told Suki that she thinks perhaps Robyn is, in fact, Kody’s “grand passion.”

Kody also shared what it was about Robyn that had him hooked from the start.

Kody admits that he and Robyn instantly ‘clicked’

The father of 18 told Suki that there was a “safety and a vulnerability” that he had never experienced and that he “wept for joy” for months because they had an instant “click,” unlike what he experienced with Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

It’s no secret to Sister Wives fans that Kody has favored Robyn for years. Robyn has voiced that she doesn’t see it that way and that being Kody’s only wife is something she never hoped for.

Robyn has said that she’s “angry” that she and Kody ended up in a monogamous relationship because all she’s ever wanted was to live out her life alongside her sister wives and their kids in a big, plural family.

“It’s not the future I wanted,” Robyn said during the Season 17 Tell All.

“I want that house with us on the porch in the rocking chairs with our grandkids and our kids around us — the grandparent ranch.”

Unfortunately for Robyn, it doesn’t look like she’ll get her wish now that Christine, Janelle, and Meri have flown the coop unless she and Kody decide to look for another wife to add to their union.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 3, at 10/9c on TLC.