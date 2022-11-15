Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown will be induced with twin pregnancy

Mykelti doesn’t have long to go now before she welcomes her twin boys. Pic credit: @whimsicalmykelti/Instagram

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is counting down the days until she gives birth to her twin boys.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, are expecting fraternal twin sons on December 1, 2022.

Mykelti and Tony are already parents to their 1-year-old daughter Avalon Asa and will soon have their hands full when they become a family of five before the year ends.

A little over half of twin pregnancies are delivered at 36 weeks, so at 37 weeks gestation, Mykelti is ready any day now.

She recently took to her Instagram Stories to let her followers know that she’s still indeed pregnant and updated them on how she feels as she approaches her due date.

Letting her fans know that she was officially 37 weeks pregnant as of November 11, Mykelti panned her phone’s camera to her growing belly, proving that she’s still pregnant.

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is scheduled to be induced with twin boys

The TLC star shared that she’ll be induced at the 38-week mark, noting that if she “gets much bigger, I don’t think there will be any room left.”

At the maximum, Mykelti only has six days left of this pregnancy, meaning that she and Tony could welcome their twins by next week. Mykelti called the ordeal “kind of exciting,” noting that she’s “very much done” with being pregnant this time around.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Mykelti had an unmedicated home birth with her daughter Avalon, she won’t be doing the same with the twins.

Sister Wives viewers watched this season as Mykelti gave birth to Avalon in her Utah home. Mykelti’s biological mom Christine was present, and her other mom, Robyn Brown, joined via video chat for emotional support.

The Brown family is expecting three more grandchildren by 2023

Mykelti is the second-eldest daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, who share daughters Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely, and their son Paedon. Of the 18 Brown family’s children, Mykelti is fifth in birth order.

Mykelti and Tony’s twin boys will mark the fourth and fifth grandchildren for the Browns, joining big sister Avalon and cousins Evie and Axel, whose mom is Madison Brown, daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown.

Madison and her husband, Caleb Brush, are also expecting. Their third child is due in February 2023 and will be the sixth grandchild to join the supersized Brown family.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.