Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown shows off growing baby bump in off-the-shoulder swimsuit

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown showed off her growing baby bump in a poolside photo as she awaits the birth of her twin boys.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this summer, Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, are expecting twins in December.

Mykelti and Tony’s twins are fraternal boys, and although they aren’t due until December 1, the couple said they expect them to arrive before Thanksgiving.

Mykelti recently shared a photo on her Instagram in which she posed in a navy blue, off-the-shoulder, one-piece swimsuit with a ruffled top as she sat poolside.

The 26-year-old daughter of Kody and Christine Brown arched her back in the shot, giving a big smile to the camera as she leaned on her hands, her feet dipped into the pool.

Mykelti wore her long waves down, held back by a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses, and wore a pair of dangly earrings.

Now in her third trimester, Mykelti captioned her post, “Here’s 29 weeks pregnant with twins. Honestly not fun.”

The mom of Avalon added that the twins are very active in utero, and moving for her has become laborious and even painful at times, but noted that the babies are developing as expected.

“Both boys move so much and all over the place,” she continued. “And moving is getting hard and sometimes painful. But they’re almost here so that’s the positive side. The boys are doing well and healthy. Growing strong.”

In the post’s comments section, Mykelti was met with plenty of compliments and well wishes from her followers. One such comment came from one of her other moms, Janelle Brown, one of Kody’s current three wives.

Sister Wives fans, family leave well wishes and compliments on Mykelti’s post

“Cutest mom to be 😍,” Janelle wrote.

Mykelti’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Michelle Petty (who is engaged to Mykelti’s eldest brother, Logan Brown), wrote, “Ok hot mama,” followed by three fire emojis.

One of Mykelti’s followers was curious whether she and Tony had chosen names yet for their sons. Mykelti answered, “We actually haven’t decided on names yet.”

Mykelti and Tony appeared last year on an episode of Sister Wives in which they had a gender reveal party in front of the family. At the time of filming, Mykelti was still pregnant with her and Tony’s firstborn child, daughter Avalon Asa, 1, who will soon become a big sister, times two.

