Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown shows bare baby bump, gives update on twin pregnancy

Mykelti is counting down the days until she gives birth to her twin boys. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown is quickly approaching her due date, and the soon-to-be mom of twins shared an update on her pregnancy.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mykelti announced that she and her husband, Tony Padron, are expecting twins in December.

Already parents to their 1-year-old daughter Avalon, Mykelti and Tony will welcome fraternal twin boys.

Mykelti has remained a good sport throughout her pregnancy, despite some discomfort. She recently provided her Instagram followers with an update on the babies as well as a shot of her bare baby bump.

Mykelti shared two photos in the carousel post. In the first shot, the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown posed for a bathroom mirror selfie, clad only in her bra and underwear.

The 26-year-old TLC star stood sideways for the shot to showcase her growing baby bump. In the second slide, Mykelti focused in on her belly as she cradled it with one hand.

“My twin boys are doing great,” Mykelti began her caption. She continued to explain that each baby is now measuring over 5 lbs., an above-average weight for their gestation.

In fact, Mykelti told her fans that her baby bump is measuring at 47 weeks! In addition, each of her sons has hair, and as she put it, they’re “running out of room in there,” making Mama “really uncomfortable” and making sleep an obstacle.

Despite the discomfort, Mykelti pointed out that she doesn’t have much longer to go now. “I have anywhere from today to three weeks left, so there’s an end in sight. Then a whole new and exciting/difficult challenge starts,” she added.

Sister Wives star Mykelti’s twins will mark the fourth and fifth Brown grandchildren

Mykelti and Tony’s twins will mark the fourth and fifth grandchildren in the Brown family. In addition to Avalon, Kody and Janelle’s daughter Madison and her husband Caleb already have two kids, son Axel and daughter Evie. They are also expecting their third child in February 2023.

Mykelti’s mom, Christine, is loving her role as a grandmother, or Oma, as her grandkids call her. She gushed over being a grandma earlier this year.

“Being a grandma is the best,” Christine told PEOPLE, adding that being Avalon’s grandmother has been a joy. “Avalon, she just lights up a room. She’s so cute. I love it. It’s wonderful.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.