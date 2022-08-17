Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown and husband Tony Padron announce twins’ genders

Mykelti and Tony revealed the sex of their twins. Pic credit: @mykeltip/Instagram

Sister Wives couple Mykelti Brown and her husband Tony Padron have announced the sex of their twins.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this summer, Mykelti and Tony’s family is expanding by “four feet,” as they are expecting twins this December. The couple is already parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Avalon Asa.

When Mykelti announced she was expecting again, she noted how excited she was to discover the genders of her and Tony’s twins.

Now, that time has come and the couple announced the gender of the babies in an Instagram post Mykelti shared on August 16.

Mykelti shared a photo of herself and Tony, along with Miss Avalon on mom’s hip, as they captured the color of their gender reveal smoke bombs, which were both blue.

“Tony and I are expecting twin BOYS on December 1st, but they’re twins so really we’re thinking before Thanksgiving,” Mykelti captioned her post.