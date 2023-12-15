Sister Wives star Meri Brown teases she’s ‘about to change’ her life as she debuts new hairstyle and color

Meri Brown is ready for new beginnings.

The Sister Wives star debuted a change to her appearance this week, and apparently, another major change is in the works, too.

The TLC star uploaded a selfie to Instagram, showing off a new hairstyle.

Meri traded her typically dirty blonde shade for a reddish hue and went for a shorter length.

She styled her new shoulder-grazing cut in a deep side part and sported a black-and-white sweater, gray tank, and gold necklace for her laidback selfie.

In her caption, Meri quoted the French fashion designer and businesswoman Coco Chanel, who founded the Chanel brand.

“‘A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.’ –Coco Chanel,” Meri wrote in her caption, adding one of her signature hashtags, #WorthyUp.

Sister Wives fans are loving Meri Brown’s new look

More than 36,000 of Meri’s 908,000 Instagram followers tapped the like icon, and in the comments, she was met with plenty of compliments.

“Looking great @therealmeribrown!!” read a comment from one of Meri’s admirers.

Another Instagram user commented that Meri looks “amazing.”

“Suits you!” wrote another one of Meri’s followers.

Echoing the sentiment, another fan left a comment reading, “I love your hair! So cute.”

Last year, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Meri shared a similar message about changing her look and her life.

Meri shared the Coco Chanel quote in her Instagram Stories, this time opting for a lighter strawberry blonde shade.

Meri has left her fans hanging as she continues to hint at ‘more’ to her story

So, what changes might Meri be speaking of in her life? For starters, she’s been hinting that there’s “so much more” to her story, implying that she has some piping hot tea to spill.

However, Meri has only teased her fans and followers so far and hasn’t divulged anything yet.

With the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All underway, perhaps Meri will unload once and for all and drop a bomb on viewers — or maybe Christine will do it for her.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Meri was livid to learn that Christine shared a story about Kody Brown melting down a ring that Meri gave him years ago.

Meri had never publicly shared the behind-the-scenes information and voiced that it wasn’t Christine’s story to tell.

Since she felt backed into a corner, Meri gave her version of events, which aligned with Christine’s story.

It’s unclear what else Meri may have up her sleeve – but she’s made enough promises, leaving Sister Wives fans eagerly waiting for Meri to let the cat out of the bag.

Part 4 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 17, at 10/9c on TLC.