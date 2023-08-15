Sister Wives star Meri Brown strikes a pose in curve-hugging shorts to show off ‘updated version’ of herself

Meri Brown is in the midst of her glow-up era as the Sister Wives star works on changing her life.

Since splitting from Kody Brown earlier this year, Meri has a whole new outlook.

The 52-year-old TLC star has remained focused on “worthying up” and recently shared a slimming selfie along with a message of encouragement with her fans.

In a Monday morning Instagram post, Meri posed outside in a pair of denim shorts, a black cardigan, and a matching tee.

Meri wore a pair of sunglasses for the laidback snap, looking ready to tackle her day as she shared an inspirational caption with her 847,000 Instagram followers.

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner began her caption, “This year has been a season of change for me.”

Meri Brown unveils her ‘evolution’ post-Kody Brown split

Meri reflected on this current chapter in her life, noting that she’s going to dedicate more time to cherishing past memories and parting ways with anything that no longer serves her (ahem, Kody Brown) while focusing on her future.

The mom of one went on to share that she’ll be exploring new things, new places, new people, and new environments as she works to create an “updated version” of herself.

“The one who can love fully, give insight where appropriate, inspire deeply, and have an impact on those around me who can benefit from my stories and what I have to share,” Meri added to conclude her caption. “THIS is my evolution.”

Sister Wives viewers have watched Meri and Kody’s marriage unravel in recent seasons

Meri was married to Kody for 32 years before they decided to pull the plug on their polygamous union. Meri became Kody’s first wife in 1991, and soon they added more spouses to their marriage when Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown eventually came into the picture.

Although Meri pushed to add more wives to her and Kody’s plural marriage and was the one who suggested he begin courting Robyn, eventually, it proved to be something that wasn’t making Meri happy anymore.

Kody struggled to keep his then-four wives happy by juggling his time between four different homes while attempting to raise 18 children.

Although Meri repeatedly said that she wasn’t going anywhere despite her and Kody’s marriage issues, she finally came to her senses.

Sister Wives viewers have watched Kody and Meri’s relationship crumble in recent seasons, so their split earlier this year didn’t come as much of a surprise.

Since then, Meri has made no mention of her ex-husband as she marches forward with a new outlook on life and plenty of support from her fans.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.