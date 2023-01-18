Sister Wives star Meri Brown speaks out on 52nd birthday amid abuse allegations, Kody split

Meri snapped a selfie for Instagram in January 2023. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown of Sister Wives celebrated her 52nd birthday this week and broke her silence amid allegations that she abused some of her ex-husband Kody Brown’s children.

It’s clear that Meri isn’t letting any allegations of abuse cramp her style.

The newly single TLC star celebrated her latest trip around the sun with her close friends, Blair Struble and Jenn Sullivan, who made her 52nd birthday “abso-freaking-lutely epic” with a combination of “many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food.”

Meri took to Instagram to share a carousel post with pics of herself, Blair, and Jenn, having a good time.

“So grateful for friends who I can be myself with, who know my heart and my true self, and cheer for me for my bright future,” she wrote in her caption, adding, “I have so many things to be grateful for. So many good things in the works for the coming year.”

Meri’s post comes on the heels of Paedon Brown making accusations against her regarding her role as a second mom to many of the Brown children.

Meri Brown breaks her silence amid abuse allegations

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Christine and Kody’s son, Paedon, strongly insinuated that Meri physically abused him and some of his siblings when they were children.

“Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically,” Paedon said of Kody’s ex-wife.

Meri has yet to make a statement acknowledging Paedon’s accusations against her, and it’s unclear if she will at all.

Meri’s future on Sister Wives following split from Kody

Since announcing the termination of her marriage to Kody after 33 years together, Meri is seemingly focused on herself and her career.

She recently announced on her Lizzie’s Heritage Inn website that she will host her second Real Life Retreat next month. Meri is offering three different packages, the Supreme, Elite, and Elite Plus, ranging in price from $4,000 to $6,000 for the four-day, three night-excursion at her Parowan, Utah bed and breakfast.

Meri has also stayed active as a LuLaRoe ambassador, a position she took in 2016, which she calls her “passion.”

Now that Meri is a single woman again – the first time since 1990 when she and Kody legally wed – she has a lot to figure out in terms of her future.

There hasn’t been an announcement about the future of Sister Wives, so viewers are unsure if there will be a Season 18. However, there has been speculation that Meri and the rest of the Brown family have signed multi-year contracts, which would require them to continue filming.

With the dynamic of the Brown family completely turned upside down at this point, it’ll be interesting to see if and how the series will continue.

Meri and Kody’s split came on the heels of Janelle and Kody’s split, which was made public during the Season 17 Tell All. Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and has since moved back to Utah to be closer to her kids and grandkids.

Whether Meri will remain in Flagstaff, Arizona, where Kody and his last wife standing, Robyn, reside, is up in the air too. Meri has been teasing “so much more to the story,” so Sister Wives fans are eagerly anticipating whatever tea Meri has to spill.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.