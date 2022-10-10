Sister Wives star Meri Brown shows off tan lines in red swimsuit for ‘happy’ beach day

Meri enjoyed what makes her happy in a red swimsuit for a day at the beach. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently enjoyed a beach day, something that she says makes her happy.

Fresh on the heels of returning from a Mexican getaway, Meri has continued to share snippets of her personal life with her fans.

The 51-year-old TLC star recently took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie taken on the beach – possibly during her recent vacation – and looked to be having the time of her life.

Clad in a red swimsuit, Meri looked radiant as she gave a huge, open-mouthed smile to the camera for the beachfront selfie.

Meri proved that red is her color — her swim top had a U-shaped neckline and ribbed ruching, accentuating her bronzed shoulders and showing off her tan lines.

The Sister Wives star paired her look with some tortoise-shell sunglasses and wore her new, darker-hued hair down and parted on the side.

“Happy people do things that make them happy,” Meri captioned the share. “Thanks for listening to my Ted Talk. 😀”

Although the post was clearly aimed at spreading positivity among her 758,000 followers, Meri received some backlash in the comments section from doubtful critics who felt that her happiness in the photo was forced and ingenuine.

As Sister Wives viewers have watched the last few seasons, Meri is anything but happy on the show. Between her estranged marriage to Kody, the recent loss of her mother, Bonnie, and tension among her remaining sister wives, Meri often looks upset or perturbed, especially during her confessionals.

Sister Wives viewers question Meri’s social media posts vs. her unhappy onscreen persona

“I’d like to see that happiness carried over to the show!” wrote one of Meri’s followers, who felt the happiness she exudes on social media doesn’t match her persona on Sister Wives.

Another shared a similar comment which read, “You never seem this happy on the show,” seemingly blaming Kody for her unhappiness.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Calling Meri’s scenes on the show a “blatant lie,” another one of Meri’s skeptics noted the discrepancy between her life on TV compared to her life on IG.

“She isn’t both… A sister wife embedded in kody’s life or a single woman hanging out with a lot of younger women,” they pointed out.

Another critic questioned whether Meri fakes emotions, noting that she seems perpetually unhappy on the show but happy on social media.

“Explain to us that because both things cannot be true at the same time,” the critic demanded.

This season on Sister Wives, Meri’s storyline has taken a back seat to the split between Kody and Christine Brown. Meri expressed that she wasn’t happy about Christine’s decision to leave Kody and the rest of the family in Flagstaff for a new start in Utah, admitting, “I’m not happy right now. I’m not happy with this situation. It makes me angry.”

Sister Wives viewers have spoken and are trying to make sense of the disparity between Meri’s depressed onscreen persona and her perceived happiness on social media.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.