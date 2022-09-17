Sister Wives star Meri Brown shows off new hairstyle, teases she’s going to ‘change her life’

Meri debuted her new hair color and cut and teased that she’s “about to change her life.” Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is ready to embark on big changes in her life, beginning with her hair.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is underway, and while the drama unfolds between Kody Brown and his now ex-wife Christine Brown, Meri is keeping to herself.

As Monsters and Critics reported last month, Meri told her Instagram followers that she was considering a major hair change in the form of red highlights.

Sister Wives viewers were first introduced to Meri during Season 1 in 2010. At the time, she sported a shoulder-length shag haircut with bangs and kept her hair a dirty blonde color.

Meri had long hair at one point as well, but in recent years, has opted for a short, blonde look. Now, Meri is showing off her latest hair change, and although it’s subtle, it looks fabulous on the 51-year-old TLC star.

Meri took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share the process of getting her hair foiled. She first shared a famous quote from Coco Chanel which read, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

Meri Brown teases she’s ‘about to change her life’ with new hair color

Next, Meri shared a selfie as she sat in her stylist’s chair, showing off her former blonde look. In another slide, which Meri captioned, “Let’s Begin!” the Sister Wives star showed her stylist’s color mixed and ready to apply.

With a gif that read, “Work in progress,” Meri next shared a quick video of herself with the foils on her hair, the shade looking much darker than her typical blonde. She shared another selfie from her chair, foils still on her head, and captioned it, “Are you ready??”

Meri’s last slide revealed her new look, a muted strawberry-blonde color, giving her some beautiful dimension to her hair. She captioned it with a flame emoji and the word, “After” and set it to the tune Come Check This by FETISH.

Meri and Kody’s estranged marriage takes a back seat to Christine’s split on Sister Wives

Meri’s new look comes on the heels of a few hints earlier this month that there is “so much more to the story….” according to an Instagram post in which she posed with a leather-bound book covering her face.

Sister Wives fans took Meri’s cryptic post as a dig at her former sister wife, Christine. Many felt that it was an attempt on Meri’s part to get attention while Christine has been in the spotlight recently for her split from Kody.

Only one episode into Season 17, Sister Wives viewers have watched Kody and Christine’s split take center stage, while Meri’s storyline seems to have faded into the background, at least for now.

