Sister Wives star Meri Brown seemingly defends ex Kody Brown: ‘He didn’t ruin my life’

Meri Brown wants to make it clear to Sister Wives viewers that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, did not destroy her well-being.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Meri and Kody announced their spiritual marriage was over earlier this year.

“After more than a decade of working in our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” Kody and Meri wrote in matching Instagram posts.

Meri became Kody’s first wife in 1990 when she was 19 years old, and she accumulated three sister wives over the next 20 years. Kody married Janelle in 1993, Christine in 1994, and Robyn in 2010 before making his fourth wife his sole legal wife in 2014.

When Robyn married Kody, the family dynamic was deeply impacted, and Meri turned to social media for the love and attention she was lacking in her spiritual, plural marriage to Kody, engaging in an online affair with a woman named Jackie Overton posing as a man named Sam Cooper.

Meri would face many more challenges in her 33-year-long marriage to Kody, but ultimately, the TLC star says that her former husband isn’t responsible for “ruining” her life.

In a recent Instagram post, Meri and her BFF Jenn Sullivan recorded one of their typical Fridays with Friends videos. As is always the case, Meri was met with plenty of feedback, some from disgruntled Sister Wives viewers commenting the usual.

Some complained that Meri appeared to be drunk, and others griped about her sing-song voice, but overall, Meri’s post was well-received by fans who noted how much they loved seeing her smile and have fun.

One Instagram user, however, left a comment that resonated with Meri, and she clapped back.

Meri Brown claps back at a Sister Wives viewer who says Kody Brown ‘ruined’ her life

“[Kody] ruined your life,” they wrote, adding, “So glad you have such a great friend [in Jenn]. He was not.”

The comment caught Meri’s attention, and she made it succinctly clear in her response that Kody did no such thing.

Meri made it clear that Kody didn’t “ruin” her life. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

“Let me clarify,” Meri wrote, adding, “I don’t have a ruined life. Thanks for your concern though.”

Meri is focused on business and travel rather than finding love again since splitting from Kody

It appears that Meri is staying focused on her business endeavors and traveling rather than worrying about getting into another serious relationship again.

Since her split from Kody, Meri has reportedly moved into her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in Parowan, Utah. It would make sense, too, since Meri once split her time between Arizona and Utah in order to tend to the inn. And, why would she want to remain in the town where her ex-husband and his “favorite” wife still live?

For the most part, Meri has received support from Sister Wives fans since leaving Kody. And although most of her fans are curious whether she’s moved on with a new man in her life, for the most part, Meri has remained hush-hush about her dating life.

Last month, however, Meri briefly shared some insight into her love life when she told her fans that she’s not dating anyone since becoming a single woman.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.