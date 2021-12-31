Sister Wives star Meri Brown says she’s ‘not the same’ and has ‘changed for the better’

Meri Brown said that she’s “grown” and “changed” over the last two years since the pandemic hit. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a message about how she’s “changed for the better” and is going into the new year with a different outlook.

Meri Brown’s marriage to Kody has been struggling for several years, as Sister Wives viewers have watched its demise play out on the show.

Last season on Sister Wives, Kody even admitted that he withholds romance and sex from Meri.

The estranged couple admitted this season that their relationship is strictly platonic and they rarely see each other.

However, that doesn’t seem to be affecting Meri’s outlook on life, as evidenced by a quote she recently shared on Instagram.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown says she’s ‘changed for the better’

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 30, Meri shared a quote from Boss Babe on Instagram that talked about the changes she’s making heading into 2022.

“2022 is going to be different,” Meri’s quote read.

It continued, “I’m not the same after these last two years. I’ve grown, I’ve been humbled, and I’ve changed for the better.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I know who I am and what’s important to me. I’m no longer tolerating s**t that takes away my peace,” the quote concluded.

This season on Sister Wives, Meri has made it clear that she’ll do just about anything to spend some time with Kody.

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

When her sister wives Janelle, Christine, and Robyn claimed they could use some time away from Kody, she said to “send him” her way.

Sister Wives fans have begged Meri to find her worth and move on from Kody. Her actions seem to have become increasingly more desperate when it comes to vying for Kody’s attention amid the pandemic.

Meri Brown not giving up on marriage to Kody Brown

However, Meri made it clear recently that she is not “desperate” when one of her followers insinuated that she was in the comments of an Instagram post.

“Oh I’m SO not desperate,” Meri fired back. “I’m sorry that’s the interpretation you’re putting on it! Peace!”

Meri revealed that she was only one of two of Kody’s wives who have been following his strict pandemic protocols for the family.

However, Kody has still been abstaining from spending time with Meri, who lives alone.

Despite Kody’s insistence on remaining strictly friends, Meri said she isn’t giving up on their relationship just yet.

“If I quit, if I walk away, then it’s not… it’s not going to get better and I’m not going anywhere y’all,” Meri said this season on Sister Wives. “You’re stuck with me, whether you like it or not.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.