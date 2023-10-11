Sister Wives star Meri Brown says she and Kody were stuck in ‘limbo land’ before announcing their split

Meri Brown admits that she and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, twiddled their thumbs a bit before biting the bullet and announcing their split.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meri and Kody permanently terminated their marriage in January 2023.

After years of Meri holding onto hope that she and Kody would reconcile their broken marriage, the couple of 33 years finally decided to go their separate ways.

Meri told her fans that the decision allowed her to “reclaim her power,” and in a joint statement issued by her and Kody on Instagram, the former couple announced they would be moving forward with “forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Now that Meri and Kody’s split is no longer front-page news, Meri is speaking out about their decision to split, including how they dragged their feet before making their announcement and what regrets she has.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 52-year-old TLC star revealed that she and Kody were in “limbo land” for a bit before formally announcing their separation.

Meri Brown is living her life without regret following her split from Kody Brown

“I don’t like living in limbo land,” Meri admitted. “And I feel like I live there a lot, but what I like now is that any limbo land I’m living in is on me, and it’s not based on anybody else.”

As far as what she would have changed, Meri revealed that she wishes she and Kody would have had some of their tough conversations sooner, although admittedly, she isn’t so sure she would have been ready to.

“So it’s not like I can live my life with regret and wish something would’ve happened,” Meri shared.

She continued, “I think we all do that to some degree, but I know that there’s things that I needed to learn, and I know there’s things that I needed to do to be able to be in the place that I am right now with the whole thing.”

Now that the dust has settled after she and Kody went their separate ways, Meri says her life is “good.”

The Sister Wives star says ‘life is good’ these days

The LuLaRoe ambassador and Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner told the publication that she’s got some “good things going on,” including some “really exciting” projects.

In addition to her business endeavors, Meri told PEOPLE that she is surrounded by “good” people and has an “awesome” support system.

“Business is good, and [my] personal life is good,” Meri divulged.

As for Kody, he has remained tight-lipped in the months following his and Meri’s split. However, his now-sole wife, Robyn, has spoken on his behalf and claimed that her life has been a living “hell” while Kody navigates multiple divorces.

Kody Brown lost three wives in a matter of three years — was Robyn to blame?

Meri was the last of three of Kody’s wives to announce she was leaving him. Christine was the first in 2021, followed by Janelle in 2022, then Meri in 2023.

Christine blazed the way when she kicked Kody out of her home, packed up his belongings and put them in her garage, and moved back to Utah.

Janelle and Kody revealed they were separated during last season’s Sister Wives Tell All and this season, we learned that it wasn’t the first time they had taken a break from each other — but it certainly seems like this separation has stuck.

Meri and Kody officially became polygamists in 1993 when Janelle joined their marriage after three years of living a monogamous marriage.

Three became a crowd when Christine entered their plural union in 1994, and it wasn’t until 16 years later that Robyn entered the picture.

Many Sister Wives fans believe that Robyn coming into the marriage was the beginning of the end of the Browns’ once-plural marriage, even though Meri is the one who pushed for it.

Meri is the one who introduced Kody to Robyn, and for many years, Meri and Robyn shared a close bond.

But now that Meri is no longer a part of their marriage, we doubt that Meri and Robyn are as chummy as they once were, if at all.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.