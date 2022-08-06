Sister Wives star Meri Brown reveals she’s considering major hair change

Meri is considering changing the shade of her hair after a fan recommended it. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is considering ditching her signature blonde hair color for something more daring.

For as long as Sister Wives viewers can remember, dating back to the show’s inception in 2010, Meri has sported blonde hair.

However, Meri recently received a suggestion from a fan to change things up during her Friday with Friends recording, which takes place every Friday evening on her Instagram, alongside her BFF, Jenn Sullivan.

While reading some of her fans’ comments during the live recording, Meri responded to one comment (which she didn’t read out loud), responding, “I should, Molly! I totally should!”

Judging from the context of her following comments, Meri’s fan likely suggested that she try out being a redhead.

Meri continued, “It wouldn’t be like bright red. It wouldn’t be like … no, it would just be more, like, subtle undertones, and highlights, or I don’t know what any of those words mean except for sometimes my person who does my hair says them. So I don’t know what they mean. But it would be that kind of thing. But I don’t know. I don’t know if I dare, actually.”

Meri Brown considers coloring her hair red per Sister Wives fan’s suggestion

Meri’s BFF Jenn encouraged her to try auburn-hued hair, playfully chanting, “Do it! Do it!”

Some of Meri’s followers took to the comments, where a few of them offered their opinions on her possibly changing up her hair color.

Sister Wives fans weigh in on Meri Brown becoming a redhead

One of Meri’s fans commented, offering their own experience with going red. “Another great FWF ladies. Looking forward to seeing you with red hair Meri,” their comment read. They continued, “I got my grey hair covered yesterday and it’s now a nice dark auburn colour.”

Another fan offered some advice and felt Meri would look good with some red highlights in her blonde hair. They noted, “When you said on the chat Friday with friends that you were thinking of doing your hair red. I think [you] would look good with red highlights it would make your hair look nice.”

However, one of Meri’s followers felt she should stick with blonde: “Ma’am, I love your hairstyle now!”

Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Since the early days on Sister Wives, Meri has raised the bar when it comes to her overall look, including not only her hair, but her makeup and her fashion sense. Meri has expanded her wardrobe choices to show more skin than in previous years, and Sister Wives fans loved to see it.

However, she is still occasionally the target of rude comments, particularly aimed at how she applies her makeup. In June 2020, Meri defended herself and made it clear that the way she chooses to dress, style her hair, and do her makeup is her choice and no one else’s.

“I’ll do what ‘I’ want. If I want to wear jeans and a t-shirt all day every day, I will,” the Sister Wives star penned in a social media post. “If I want to wear a skirt and a t-shirt with sneakers, I will. If I want to dress up for a night out, I will. If I want to wear lipstick, well, that will just never happen, be assured!”

Meri’s fans will have to wait and see whether she decides to stay blonde or switch up her look with something bold and new.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.