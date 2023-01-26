Sister Wives star Meri Brown responds to critics who deem her ‘annoying’ during recent live video

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has found herself at the center of plenty of controversies lately.

The 52-year-old TLC star kicked off the new year by announcing the termination of her and Kody Brown’s marriage, and shortly after, was accused of child abuse.

Now, Meri has come under fire from her critics on social media for a multitude of reasons.

Meri records Fridays with Friends on Instagram each week. During the live videos, she’s typically joined by her BFF, Jenn Sullivan, and the ladies chat about a variety of topics, unrelated to Sister Wives, which she has made clear is off-limits.

During her latest Fridays with Friends Reel, many of Meri’s disparagers showed up in the comments to let her know they were disappointed in her on many levels.

Some felt that Meri’s tone during her live chats is “annoying” due to how many times she says “like” throughout. Another critic told Meri she comes across as “fake” in her videos, while another called her “annoying n cringy.”

Sister Wives critics slam Meri Brown as ‘annoying’ and ‘cringy’

“So lame,” wrote another disgruntled follower who clearly wasn’t picking up on Meri’s vibe. One of her critics commented that Meri wastes “soo much time saying hi and welcome to everyone.”

“Is she on drugs? Alcohol?” asked another.

Although she didn’t pay attention to most of them, Meri responded to a couple of her critics’ comments. When one of them asked why she’s always “yelling” when she speaks, Meri replied with a lengthy explanation.

Meri Brown responds to her critics

“It’s not yelling,” Meri claimed before explaining that she speaks loudly so those who are hearing impaired are able to hear her and recommended that her critic use the volume button on their phone to turn it down if it’s too loud for them.

Another one of Meri’s followers accused her of being “condescending” to her potential retreat guests.

“Oh really?” Meri responded. “Surely didn’t mean to be, not sure what you mean.”

Meri is offering her second “Real Life Retreat” at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah, where chosen guests can stay for a weekend at the B&B. The retreats come with hefty price tags, between $4,000 and $6,000 for the weekend, and her previous retreats were slammed by Sister Wives fans who found them to be too pricey for what is offered.

This isn’t the first time Meri has found herself under fire from her Instagram followers during a Friday with Friends recording. During a July 2021 Reel, Meri sparked rumors that she was drunk during her video when she was sipping a mysterious beverage from a cup with a straw and was more chatty than usual.

In March 2022, Meri sparked rumors once again when she began acting erratically and was seemingly slurring her words. She eventually deleted the video.

Despite the criticism, however, Meri continues to keep moving on. She’s stayed active on social media but has yet to address the child abuse allegations made against her by Kody and Christine’s children, Paedon and Mykelti. Perhaps Meri will share her version of events soon, though, after she’s hinted at “more to the story” on Instagram.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.