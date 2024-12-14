Sister Wives star Meri Brown never wanted to live in Flagstaff: ‘It just wasn’t for me’

Flagstaff, Arizona, never felt like home to Meri Brown.

The Sister Wives star is living in Parowan, Utah, these days, and that’s where she feels she belongs.

After getting her official marital release from Kody Brown, Meri moved into her family’s home, which she turned into a B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Two years into her fresh start in Utah, Meri is opening up about living in Flagstaff.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Meri admitted there was “no point” staying in the town where her ex-husband and his wife still live.

When asked whether she misses Flagstaff, Meri didn’t mince words.

Meri doesn’t miss Flagstaff one bit

“Nope. Not at all,” Meri Brown confessed about not missing Flagstaff.

Although Meri called Flagstaff a “beautiful” city, she admitted to not making friends there.

As for why she didn’t connect with anyone in Flagstaff, Meri told the publication, “It just wasn’t for me. I moved there because the family did.”

“It was not ever on my radar, ‘Oh, Flagstaff, Arizona. We should live there,'” she added.

Now that Meri is established in Parowan, she stresses that finding one’s place is important.

“Especially in this age that we’re in,” Meri shared. “We’re all in our 50s; it’s like, ‘Just find your place. Do what makes you happy.’”

Moving into her B&B ‘made sense’ to Meri

Meri made the logical decision to return to Utah.

“[It] made sense to me because I already owned the house,” Meri explained about her B&B.

Although her former sister wives and some Sister Wives viewers may have felt that Meri purchased her family heirloom as an “escape route,” she says that was not the case.

Instead, Meri explained that she dreamt of having her family home back in the family, “so it made sense at the time.”

It just didn’t make sense for Meri to stay in Flagstaff.

“Why keep living in a town where I don’t know anybody? I don’t have friends?” Meri reasoned. “Kody and I are completely separating. I’m not going to be a part of the family. There’s no point in me being there.”

Meri’s B&B is currently closed for some ‘TLC’

It’s been about two years since Meri moved out of Flagstaff and back to Parowan.

Meri’s family home, which is 154 years old, is currently closed for renovations.

As she announced on Instagram in August 2024, the B&B “is in need of some tlc,” so regular visits have been temporarily suspended while the historic landmark receives updates.

Kody helped Meri move back to Utah

This season on Sister Wives, Kody helped his ex-wife move into Lizzie’s Heritage Inn as part of her “severance package.”

The move wasn’t as cut and dry as Meri Brown anticipated.

For starters, things got awkward in the moving van when Kody and Meri were forced against each other in close quarters.

Then, Kody became overcome with emotion as he bid her adieu, sobbing as he acknowledged the “end of an era.”

While Kody bawled his eyes out, Meri remained calm and later questioned why he was so emotional—especially after he made it clear he had wanted nothing to do with her for years.

During a confessional, Meri wondered, “So why this emotion?”

“I am floored by [Kody’s reaction],” Meri added. “I don’t know what to do with this.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.