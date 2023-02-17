Sister Wives star Meri Brown hints at ‘relationship status’ amid Kody Brown split

Meri Brown provided a clue regarding her current relationship status following her split from Sister Wives star Kody Brown.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meri and Kody called it quits in January 2023 after 33 years together.

Their polygamist marriage was in shambles for many years, and Meri became the third of Kody’s four wives to announce their separation from him.

Following Christine and Janelle’s announcements that they’d separated from Kody, Meri and Kody released a joint statement, revealing they officially terminated their marriage.

Now that she’s officially single again, Meri is staying focused on herself as she navigates her world without Kody in it.

Earlier this week, Meri shared some inspirational quotes in her Instagram Stories, hinting at the state of her love life, and it looks as though she’s not looking for a romantic relationship again quite yet.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown indirectly hints at her ‘relationship status’

The first quote read, “Relationship status: Committed to inner peace, growth, self love and gratitude.”

In a second slide, Meri continued to share cryptic quotes. The second quote read, “If your life just got a little harder, that probably means you just leveled up.”

Meri provided some hints about her relationship status in her IG Stories. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri often shares cryptic quotes on social media, leaving her fans and critics to wonder about her intentions.

On Instagram, Meri has hinted on several occasions that she has some tea to spill. Following her split from Kody, Meri told her followers there’s “so much more to the story.”

Meri is focused on herself amid allegations of abuse from several of Kody Brown’s children

Not only has the Sister Wives star found herself in the spotlight regarding her relationship status, but she also was accused of abuse by some of the Brown family’s children.

Kody and Christine’s biological son, Paedon Brown, was the first to come forward with such allegations, followed by his sisters, Gwendlyn Brown and Mykelti Padron.

Meri has not responded to any of the allegations of abuse. Instead, she’s stayed busy with her personal and professional lives, sharing some of her recent adventures on Instagram.

In an Instagram post dated February 9, Meri shared a video of herself and a friend as they kayaked. Her caption made it clear that she isn’t concerned with the chatter around her. It read, “Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life. All while doing whatever the hell I want.”

One day later, Meri posted a video for her 829,000 Instagram followers, sharing how buffalos run into storms rather than away from them, seemingly implying that she does the same.

She captioned the share, “Run toward your storm, not away from it! Tackle it head on! Worthy Up! You [got] this!”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.