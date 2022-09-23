Sister Wives star Meri Brown ‘filling her soul’ during trip to Mexico

Meri is enjoying a Mexican getaway. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown headed south of the border to enjoy some time for herself.

While her sister wife Janelle Brown and former sister wife Christine Brown are enjoying a Hawaiian getaway, Meri is having some fun on her own.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is underway, but Meri hasn’t yet been featured in much of the storyline since Christine’s split from Kody Brown has taken center stage.

Meri’s spiritual marriage to Kody has been on the rocks for years, but she continues to hang on, doubling down that she isn’t going anywhere.

Even though she’s still in a plural marriage with Kody, who is also married to Janelle and Robyn Brown, Meri does the majority of her traveling solo.

That was the case with her latest trip to Mexico, one that she told her fans is “filling her soul.”

Sister Wives star Meri Brown enjoying a Mexican getaway without Kody Brown

Meri shared some footage from her trip on Instagram for her 750K followers.

She started by sharing some video of herself in her Instagram Stories where she recorded from her resort. Meri shared that the resort also has a spa, which she had already utilized to unwind.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meri captured a “picturesque scene” of the resort, with its palm trees, lush green grass, and ocean views. In another slide, Meri shared that she and some friends were enjoying dinner at an Italian restaurant.

In an Instagram post, Meri shared some video of herself at the airport and then from her plane, which she captioned, “Always on the go, living my best life! Because hey, why not have some fun along the way!”

Once again taking to her IG feed, Meri posed from her hotel room balcony, showing off her new hair color and cut, then showed a photo of her feet as she rested on her lounge chair overlooking the beautiful beach view.

Meri encourages her fans to ‘nurture their hearts and minds’

“What a great day here in Mexico!” she captioned the post. “I spent most of the day on my deck, basking in the sunlight, thinking, planning, reading, writing, all the things that fill my soul! Take time for yourself every once in a while! Nurture your heart and your mind. It’s good for you! 💙💙”

It looks as though Meri is thoroughly enjoying her trip, although she seems to have made the trek to Mexico alone. Meri hasn’t shared any posts including Kody since December 2020, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to Sister Wives fans, however.

Both Christine and Janelle have called out Kody for his favoritism towards Robyn this season, but Meri has remained mum on the topic.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.