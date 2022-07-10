Sister Wives star Meri Brown explains the ‘great loss’ she suffered at her B&B

Meri Brown shared that Lizzie’s Heritage Inn suffered a “great loss” recently. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared that her bed and breakfast suffered a “great loss” over the weekend.

Meri owns and runs her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, located in Parowan, Utah. The side hustle has been a lucrative one for Meri and her guests only have good things to say about her establishment.

So, when Meri announced a “great loss” at Lizzie’s, her fans were obviously concerned. Meri took to her Instagram Stories on July 9 to share what happened in front of the bed and breakfast that once served as her family’s home for generations.

Meri Brown shares ‘great loss’ at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn with Sister Wives fans

“Alright, you guys, I’m here at the B&B and we are suffering a great loss today and I’m quite broken-hearted,” Meri told her Instagram followers in the opening slide.

In her next slide, Meri gave her fans a look at what the “great loss” she spoke of. The 51-year-old reality TV star panned her camera to the two large trees in front of the B&B, their limbs completely gone.

“You guys, this is what it is,” Meri explained in the video. “Two trees have to come down today.”

In her next slide, Meri gave a better look at the front of the B&B, which was drastically changed without the two, tall, lush trees in the forefront. Meri’s video gave her followers a look at the tree growing at an angle, which presented a safety hazard to Lizzie’s Heritage Inn and its customers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meri was admittedly ‘heartbroken’ by her B&B’s changed landscape

According to Meri, because of the angle of one of the trees and the other interfering with nearby power lines, the trees needed to come down. As Meri noted, the trees coming down will be “changing the whole view of this home,” which she said has left her “heartbroken.”

“I’m so sad. It’s going to look so different,” Meri added before sharing footage of the trees being ground in the wood chipper. She added text in the slide that read, “It totally smells like Christmas! You would love it!” Christmas is one of Meri’s favorite holidays, especially at the inn — last year she hired a professional to help her decorate the B&B for the holiday.

A subsequent slide showed the tree trunk being hauled away and Meri added three crying-face emojis to show her sadness about the events unfolding in Parowan.

A final slide showed the new and improved, pre-sunset view of the front of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, with its well-known yellow siding, dormer windows, and welcoming front porch.

The inn is close to Meri’s heart, not only because of its significance in her family’s history, but because her late mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, was the innkeeper until her sudden and untimely death in March 2021. Last year, Meri paid tribute to Bonnie with a room designed and dedicated to her honor.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.