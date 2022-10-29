Sister Wives star Meri Brown enjoys Disneyland without Kody Brown amid broken marriage

Meri was joined by a male companion as she set off for a Disneyland excursion. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown is showing Sister Wives fans that she doesn’t need Kody Brown around to live her best life.

The 51-year-old TLC star embarked on a road trip over the weekend to sunny California, where she hit up Disneyland with a friend.

Meri and her longtime BFF Blair Struble enjoyed a day at the park as they took in all that the “happiest place on Earth” has to offer.

Meri and Blair posed for a fun outdoor selfie in the first slide of her carousel post. Meri dressed casually for the day, donning a black, Halloween-themed t-shirt and tortoise-shell sunglasses.

Meri shared some snaps from inside the park and posed for another sunny selfie with Blair as they stood in front of a Mickey Mouse-decorated pumpkin. Meri and Blair sported matching hoodies with the Mickey Mouse pumpkin on the front for a night shot.

Meri’s fifth slide gave her followers a head-to-toe view of her outfit for the trip. In addition to her skeleton t-shirt, Meri wore a pair of light-washed jean shorts with the hem rolled up.

Meri Brown enjoys Disneyland trip with male companion amid Kody Brown marriage struggles

She paired her outfit with some black athletic shoes and a white cross-shoulder bag with black straps. Meri wore her shoulder-length hair down and parted on the side as Blair rested an arm on her shoulder. The duo smiled for one more snap together in the last slide, again sporting their matching hoodies.

“‘Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever.’ — Walt Disney,” Meri captioned the share, adding, “A day at Disneyland never disappoints! Resting those feet for another full day tomorrow! 😁 @blairmichael12.”

Sister Wives star Meri Brown enjoying life without Kody Brown

This season on Sister Wives, Meri and Kody’s fractured relationship has become more apparent. Amid Christine Brown’s split from Kody and their plural marriage, Kody is struggling in his other three marriages to Janelle, Meri, and Robyn.

In a spoiler for the upcoming October 30 episode of Sister Wives, Kody described his marriage to Meri as “unstable” and confessed, “We can get along, but we can’t be together.”

Despite the distance in their romance-free, sexless marriage, Meri is determined to stay put. She even admitted to Robyn that although she gets jealous, she considers it to be “just an emotion” that she can work through.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.