Sister Wives star Meri Brown encourages her fans to ‘watch that magic happen’ in short shorts

Sister Wives star Meri Brown had an encouraging message for her fans that she delivered along with a picturesque snap that showed off the star’s shapely gams.

Meri has been focusing on living her best life recently, mostly in the form of traveling. Meri visited the Grand Canyon recently and shared some pics from her adventures.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Meri shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing in the canyons of Arizona, along with a caption that began, “Reach up, Rise up, Lift up!”

Meri Brown shares uplifting message with fans while showing some leg

In the snap, Meri faced away from the camera, overlooking the canyon before her as she held up both hands, making two peace signs as the wind gently blew her hair.

Meri sported a beautiful, flowy top paired with a pair of short denim shorts with rolled cuffs and a pair of wedge heel sandals, showing off the back of her toned legs, something that Meri’s fans don’t see very often.

She continued her encouraging message in her caption: “Where do you want to be? What goals do you have? Who do you surround yourself with? Who inspires you?”

“Put yourself in the presence of those you can learn from,” Meri continued to tell her followers. “No one ever said, I hit this goal because I hung out with someone who didn’t know anything about it.”

Meri continued with her message, urging her fans to learn from others before applying their knowledge and setting out to reach their goals.

“We all have something to give, to offer, to learn. When you’re working toward a goal, put yourself in the space with someone who knows, who you can learn from, who encourages and inspires you,” the caption continued.

Meri concluded by telling her fans, “Read the books from the pros. Find out everything there is to know and then go out and do it. Reach up and blow your own mind! Watch that magic happen!!”

Meri’s post was well-received by her fans, who took to the comments section where they praised her outlook on life as well as her more-bold-than-usual fashion choice. When Sister Wives first aired, viewers became accustomed to Kody Brown’s four wives dressing ultra modestly, often with long-sleeved shirts and pants, careful not to show too much skin, particularly near the chest or the legs. So seeing Meri in a pair of short denim shorts had many of her fans rooting her on.

Sister Wives fans root on Meri, love seeing her expand her wardrobe

“Glad you feel free…” penned one of Meri’s followers before adding a comment about her newfound freedom with her fashion choices. “Also, glad you’re dressing the way you want and not in long sleeved shirts and long pants. You look amazing and happy.”

Another fan commented on Meri’s ensemble, likely not used to seeing her bare so much skin, and teasingly remarked, “For a second it looked like you didn’t have any bottoms on 😂😂 then I noticed the jean shorts poking out on the right side 😂”

Another one of Meri’s fans was happy to see her showing some leg: “You look so happy and stunning in [shorts] you go girl,” they told the 51-year-old TLC star.

One fan took the time to admire the gorgeous scenery surrounding Meri and the photography skills. They commented, “That may be one of the all time coolest pictures. Colors and symmetry are awesome!”

Meri’s broken marriage to her spiritual husband of 32 years, Kody Brown, has been a major storyline on Sister Wives in recent seasons. Despite her convincing her fans and critics that she’s perfectly happy with the status of their marriage, Sister Wives fans continue to urge Meri to follow in Christine Brown’s footsteps and leave Kody.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.