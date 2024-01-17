Sister Wives star Meri Brown debuts new boyfriend Amos

It’s been a year since Meri Brown cut ties with Kody Brown, and now the Sister Wives star has officially moved on.

After months of teasing that she would re-enter the dating pool, Meri is officially off the market!

Meri hard-launched her new man this week in the most extraordinary way because she waited until her 53rd birthday to go public with the news.

Taking to Instagram, Meri uploaded a carousel of photos of herself, her new man, Amos, and her new dog, Zona.

“Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks!” she began her caption.

And, as it turns out, Meri has been keeping Amos under wraps for months now.

“Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October!” she continued.

“I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other.”

Meri Brown has found love again following her split from Kody Brown

“As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!”

Meri added that she is confident she’s getting a “great” start to the new year and promised to share more of her personal life with her 933,000 Instagram followers in the coming months.

Of course, Meri’s fans and followers gushed with excitement at the news.

Sister Wives stars are ecstatic for Meri

Some of her fans commented how happy they were that she was “deservedly” happy with Amos.

Others expressed how she has “worthied up” and how much happiness looks good on her.

“Omg I absolutely LOVE THIS for Meri!!” wrote another fan.

“I’m so incredibly happy [for Meri],” penned one Instagram user.

Meri is the second of Kody Brown’s three ex-wives to debut a new man in her life since splitting from the father of 18.

Christine was the first to go public with a new relationship when she began dating David Woolley, now her husband.

With Meri’s new relationship out in the open, Sister Wives fans will be wondering whether Kody’s other ex-wife, Janelle Brown, will be debuting a new man in her life.

During Christine and David’s wedding special, Meri expressed that she’d love to find love again post-split, and now that she has, Sister Wives fans couldn’t be happier for her.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.