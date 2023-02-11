Sister Wives star Madison Brown welcomes her third child

Sister Wives star Madison Brown is now a mom of three!

Madison and her husband, Caleb Brush, welcomed their third child on Friday.

Josephine Lee Brush, Joey for short, made her grand entrance on February 10, weighing in at 8 lbs. 9 oz.

Madison announced the happy news on Instagram over the weekend.

In her post, Madison included a sweet photo of baby Joey snoozing.

Joey wore a pink beanie and a matching ribbed onesie with tortoiseshell buttons, already showing off her fashion sense at just one day old.

“Welcome to the world Josephine Lee Brush!💚 Little Miss Joey was born 2/10 at 8lbs 9oz.,” read Madison’s caption.

Several of Madison’s family members took to the comments section to congratulate her.

Among her well-wishers was her “mom,” Christine Brown, who wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS LOVE.”

Madison’s brother, Paedon, whose biological mom is Christine, wrote, “Aaaaaaaa.”

Madison’s family members congratulated her on the birth of baby number three. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

“Smol,” read a comment from Garrison, who also shares his biological mom, Janelle, with his sister, Madison.

Madison and Caleb’s daughter Joey marks the sixth grandchild for Sister Wives star Kody Brown

Joey joins siblings Axel, 5, and Evangalynn “Evie,” 3.

Joey marks the sixth grandchild for Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn, and his ex-wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

Madison was the first of the Brown family’s 18 children to make Kody a grandfather when she welcomed her son, Axel, in 2017. Evie arrived in 2019, followed by Mykelti’s children, Avalon, 1, and her twin sons, Archer and Ace, who were born in November 2022.

Madison’s daughter, Evie, was born with a rare genetic condition, FATCO syndrome, an acronym for fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly.

As a result, Evie was born missing a thumb, a toe, and a fibula in one leg. She was also afflicted with a bowed tibia, and several fingers were fused together.

At just one year of age, Evie underwent a Boyd amputation to remove part of her foot, which subsequently improved her mobility. Evie now wears a prosthetic and is a thriving 3-year-old.

Before giving birth to Joey, Madison talked to her Instagram followers about the possibility of her third child being born with the same condition.

As Madison explained, the chances of having another child born with FATCO would be extremely rare because there’s no genetic causation.

The odds were so rare that Madison likened them to winning the lottery.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.