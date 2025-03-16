Sister Wives star Madison Brown welcomes fourth child, honors late brother Garrison with baby’s name

Congratulations are in order for Sister Wives star Madison Brown and her husband, Caleb Brush.

The couple welcomed their fourth child, a daughter, on Friday, March 14.

Madison announced the happy news on Instagram over the weekend with a photo of her newborn daughter, named Emilia Estelle Brush.

In the adorable snap, little Emilia is wearing a pink nightgown and matching beanie as she naps on a fuzzy white blanket.

“Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance!” Madison wrote in the caption of her photo.

Madison’s caption continued, “Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense, but when she decided it was time—she didn’t waste a second.”

Madison said that Emilia arrived “absolutely perfect,” and the Sister Wives star is “completely smitten” with the Brush family’s “newest little love.”

More than 90,000 Instagram users liked Madison’s announcement post, and many of her followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate her.

Many of the commenters wrote how “beautiful” and “precious” little Emilia was in the photo and congratulated Madison on a job well done.

Baby Emilia’s name and birth date have special meanings

Another one of Madison’s fans noticed that Emilia’s middle name, Estelle, likely had a special meaning behind it, paying tribute to Madison’s late brother, Garrison Brown, who died by suicide last March.

Instagram user @raven0765 wrote, “She’s adorable, I love her name especially Estelle.”

“Is it like a tribute to Garrison since Estelle means Star in Latin. Either way her and her name are adorable.”

Madison replied to the comment, sharing that Emilia’s middle name was, in fact, in honor of Garrison.

“That is exactly what it is,” Madison confirmed.

The star reference is meaningful because it’s a quote from one of Garrison’s favorite movies, Dragonheart: “To the stars, Bowen, to the stars.”

Baby Emilia’s arrival is also special because she shares a birthday with another Sister Wives star, Madison’s sister, Aspyn Brown, who is one of Emilia’s many aunts.

As Robyn Brown’s niece/nanny, Mindy Jessop, pointed out, “On Aspyn’s birthday how cool! Congrats!”

“Yes! Way fun!!” Madison commented back.

One of Madison’s fans also pointed out that Emilia was a “Pie baby,” as she was born on Pi Day, which celebrates the mathematical constant, π.

Emilia is the Brown family’s seventh grandchild

Emilia joins her three older siblings, 7-year-old brother Axel James, 5-year-old sister Evangalynn “Evie” Kodi, and 2-year-old sister Josephine “Joey” Lee.

Emilia also marks the seventh grandchild in the Brown family.

In addition to Madison’s four children, her sister, Mykelti Brown, and her husband, Tony Padron, share 2-year-old twin sons, Ace and Archer, and a 3-year-old daughter, Avalon.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC until spring.