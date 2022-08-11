Sister Wives’ star Madison Brown shows off baby bump, says it was ‘time to POP!’

Madison said her baby bump was ready to “pop.” Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Sister Wives star Madison Brown is in her second trimester and says her baby bump recently decided to “pop.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Madison and her husband Caleb Brush are expecting their third child in February 2023.

Madison and Caleb are already parents to their 5-year-old son Axel James and their 3-year-old daughter Evangalynn Kodi, who goes by Evie.

Madison, the eldest daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown, recently took to Instagram to update her 432,000 followers on her pregnancy.

Sharing a boomerang Reel set to the song Good Life by One Republic, Madison cradled her baby bump as she posed outside, sporting a blue tank top, a pair of denim shorts, and flip flops.

The 26-year-old expectant mom of two looked radiant and captioned her post, “Baby decided it was time to POP!”

Sister Wives star Madison Brown’s baby bump says, ‘Time to POP!’

She continued, “Every pregnancy I swear it’s quicker and quicker that my body goes, ‘op there’s a baby! Time to POP!’ 🤪 It is probably 80% muscle memory and pregnancy bloat, but I’ll take it. 😂 14 weeks with baby #3.”

Madison’s followers took to the comments where many of them had already waged their bets on the gender of her and Caleb’s third child.

Sister Wives fans guess the gender of Madison’s third child

“Boy bump right there!” surmised one of Madison’s fans.

Another wrote, “You look great enjoy it !!! Boy?????”

After a couple of fans guessed a boy, one had a different guess: “I say another girl!”

Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

“Whatever it is, you look adorable,” wrote one of Madison’s followers, who was indifferent but happy for the Sister Wives star either way.

Madison’s third child is due to arrive just two months after her sister, Mykelti Brown-Padron’s twins, who are due in December, marking the fourth, fifth, and sixth grandchildren to join the Brown family. Mykelti and her husband Tony are already parents to their daughter, Avalon.

Madison, who lives in North Carolina, over 2,000 miles from the rest of the family in Flagstaff, Arizona, allowed cameras to film her births with Axel and Evie. It’s unclear whether Madison will appear in Season 17 of Sister Wives, premiering next month, but her sister Mykelti hinted that her daughter Avalon’s birth would be featured on the show.

Season 17 of Sister Wives returns on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.