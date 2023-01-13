Sister Wives star Madison Brown opens up about odds of baby #3 being born with FATCO syndrome

Maddie poses for a car selfie on Instagram in May 2022. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Madison “Maddie” Brown explained the odds that she and Caleb Brush’s third child will be born with FATCO syndrome like their daughter, Evie.

Maddie, who is currently pregnant with her third child, another girl, is already a mom to her two older children, Axel James, 5, and Evangalynn “Evie” Kodi, 3.

Evie was born with a rare birth defect called FATCO syndrome, which stands for fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly.

As a result, Evie was born without a thumb and a toe, the fibula in one of her legs, a bowed tibia, and several of her fingers fused together. She underwent a Boyd amputation at just 1 year of age to remove part of her foot to improve mobility. As a toddler, Evie now wears a prosthetic and leads a normal life.

With her due date approaching next month, Maddie has been getting a lot of questions from her curious fans and followers, wondering whether baby #3 will be born with the same condition.

Maddie took to her Instagram Stories recently to explain what she and Caleb know.

Madison Brown explains chances of baby #3 being born with FATCO

“The odds are like winning the lottery,” Maddie explained. “Because there’s no genetic correlation – they’ve tested Caleb and I and Evie – there was nothing that would have been… there was nothing in our genetic makeup to cause… there was no causation, so it’s deemed a genetic anomaly.”

Maddie shared that doctors performed a very thorough ultrasound since bloodwork wouldn’t reveal any limb difference in utero. She said the doctors didn’t see anything abnormal, and they aren’t “super concerned” because the chances of it occurring again would be akin to winning the lottery.

Despite all of the extensive testing, Maddie told her followers that “everything’s good” with Baby Brush. Although it’s not likely that her third child will be born with FATCO, Maddie said she knows of families who have had more than one child born with limb differences, but again stressed that the chances are so slim that it “like, never happens.”

Maddie’s news comes amid Paedon Brown’s abuse allegations against Sister Wives star Meri Brown

While Maddie, whose biological mom is Janelle Brown, had some good news to share with her followers, one of her siblings recently dropped a bombshell. Paedon, whose biological mom is Christine Brown, accused their “mom,” Meri Brown, of abuse.

The accusation comes on the heels of Maddie previously hinting at similar allegations. In 2019, Maddie took to Twitter, where she tweeted then deleted a message, seemingly aimed at Meri, which read, “Try being scared of someone your whole f**king life and she plays like she’s the one whose hurting! She was a monster!”

The news comes amid Sister Wives’ seventeenth season recently wrapping and an uncertain future for the show and the cast. Maddie’s dad, Kody Brown, is currently down to one wife after Christine, Janelle, and Meri left him in succession. Christine fled in 2021, Janelle in 2022, and Meri earlier this month.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.