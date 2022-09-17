Sister Wives star Madison Brown ‘feeling a little anxious’ about anatomy scan for baby #3

Madison admitted that she’s feeling nervous about having an anatomy scan with her and Caleb’s third baby. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Sister Wives star Madison Brown is admittedly “anxious” to undergo an anatomy scan during her third pregnancy.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Madison and her husband, Caleb Brush, are expecting their third child, due in February 2023.

Madison and Caleb are already parents to their son, Axel, 5, and daughter Evangalynn Kodi (Evie), 3.

Evie was born with a rare medical condition known as FATCO syndrome. The toddler was born without a thumb and a toe, as well as a fibula (calf bone) in one of her legs, had a bowed tibia (shin bone), and two of her fingers were fused together.

At just one year of age, Evie underwent a Boyd amputation to improve mobility, having part of her foot removed, and she now wears a prosthetic.

Madison is at the stage in her pregnancy when a routine anatomy scan is done, checking for defects and the development of the baby’s organs via ultrasound. Given Evie’s diagnosis, however, Madison told her fans that she’s a bit apprehensive about the procedure this time around.

Sister Wives star Madison Brown ‘feeling a little anxious’ during third pregnancy

Taking to Instagram recently, Madison shared a photo of herself posing on her front porch, cradling her baby bump, looking healthy and radiant in a simple black tank and pair of dark-washed jeans.

“18weeks and some change! 💛🤰🏻,” she began her caption for the post, shared with her 439K Instagram followers. “It’s definitely a weird day and a big one! Today is anatomy scan day!”

Madison continued, noting that her last anatomy scan while pregnant with Evie left her and Caleb “with so many questions,” adding, “I have been feeling a little anxious about this one.”

She recounted the emotions she felt at Evie’s anatomy scan: “Nothing quite like the news that your baby won’t have all her fingers, toes and maybe more to change you excitement of anatomy scans.”

However, Madison said that all her worrying was “wasted” because Evie came into the world smiling and a was a “healthy spit fire!”

The 26-year-old soon-to-be mom of three also added some fun facts about this stage of her pregnancy, sharing that she’s been craving tacos, suffered some minor morning sickness, was lucky enough not to suffer from heartburn this time around and said that this pregnancy is so different from her other two that she isn’t quite sure what to expect.

Madison’s family and fans send well wishes

She asked her followers whether they thought she and Caleb were expecting a boy or a girl the third time around. Most of them obliged in the comments section of the post, which received over 43,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

Madison’s mom, Janelle Brown, expressed her excitement in the comments, as did her brother, Paedon Brown, whose biological mom is Kody Brown’s now-ex-wife, Christine Brown.

Some of Madison’s fans guessed that she and Caleb would be adding another boy to the mix next year but ultimately wished them a happy, healthy baby, regardless of its gender.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.