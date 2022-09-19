Sister Wives star Madison Brown announces the gender of baby #3

Madison and Caleb are expecting their third child in 2023 and recently announced the gender. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

Sister Wives star Madison Brown announced the gender of her and her husband Caleb Brush’s third baby.

Madison is due with baby number three in February 2023, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Madison made the announcement via her Instagram back in July and has since undergone an anatomy scan and recently discovered the gender of her third child.

Once again, taking to her Instagram, Maddie employed her son Axel and daughter Evie to announce the news in a sweet video set to the song Soul by Lee Brice.

Axel and Evie stood in front of their garage door, each holding their own baby gender confetti cannons. While the siblings struggled with their cannons, pink confetti flew before the camera, revealing that Madison and Caleb are expecting a second daughter.

Next, the Reel showed sonogram photos of Baby Brush, including one of the baby holding its hand against its face and another shot of the baby’s tiny toes, which were labeled “feet.”

Sister Wives star Madison Brown, husband Caleb Brush expecting baby girl

Madison captioned the share, “Baby Girl Brush! Coming Feb 2023! 💓💓💓 Ultra sounds was great! A few things too small so we will have one follow-up. No major concerns.”

Earlier this month, Madison admitted that she was feeling “a little anxious” about undergoing her anatomy scan with this pregnancy, given that her daughter Evie was born with FATCO syndrome, which left her without a thumb, a toe, and a fibula, and some of her fingers are fused together. Evie also underwent an amputation for mobility purposes on her foot when she was only one year old.

However, Madison had nothing to worry about in the end as Evie was otherwise healthy and said that all of her worryings over Evie’s condition were “so wasted now.”

Madison’s third child will mark the Browns’ sixth grandchild

Madison and Caleb’s bundle of joy will mark the sixth grandchild in the Brown family after Madison’s sister Mykelti Brown gives birth to her and Tony Padron’s twin boys, due in December. Mykelti and Tony are also parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Avalon.

With so many children in the Brown family — patriarch Kody Brown has 18 children, 15 of them his biological sons and daughters and three of them adopted from his fourth wife Robyn’s former marriage — there are bound to be plenty more grandchildren to come.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.