Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s relationship with his and Meri’s child Leon is ‘nonexistent’

Kody Brown’s relationship with his and Meri’s only child is reportedly not on good terms.

Exes Kody and Meri share one biological child, Leon Brown.

In June 2022, Leon announced they were trans and had changed their name in an Instagram post, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

Leon’s transition has been a tough pill for their father, Kody, to swallow, according to a Sister Wives insider, who claims that the father of 18 isn’t even on speaking terms with them.

Per the source, who spoke with The Sun, Kody “does not support Leon’s transition at all.”

“He’s actually disgusted by it, as terrible as that is,” the insider continued, adding that Kody is supposedly telling his close friends, “This is a new person. I don’t know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised.”

Kody and Leon’s relationship is “non-existent” according to the source, which, in turn, has affected his relationship with his ex-wife, Meri.

The insider noted that Meri, on the other hand, is supporting Leon’s new lifestyle.

Meri is supportive of her child Leon’s transition, unlike Kody

“Leon is her only child, and she wasn’t going to disown them,” the source told The Sun. “She will pick Leon over Kody every day.”

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Leon recently married their longtime partner, Audrey Kriss, who announced they were transgender in December 2021, in a secret ceremony.

The service was a small, intimate one, and neither Kody nor Meri attended. The nuptials took place last fall in Colorado, and it’s unclear whether Leon and Audrey chose not to invite Kody and Meri, or if Leon’s parents were unable to make it to the ceremony.

Given the reported state of Kody and Leon’s relationship, however, it wouldn’t be surprising that Kody didn’t attend.

Kody and Leon don’t follow each other on Instagram, while Meri and Leon do, which is another indicator that things are strained between Kody and Leon.

Kody’s broken relationships with the rest of the Brown family

Leon isn’t the only one of the Brown family members who shares a fractured relationship with Kody. Sister Wives viewers watched as Kody’s relationships with his and Janelle’s sons, Garrison and Gabriel, imploded due to Kody’s strict COVID-19 rules.

In fact, Kody’s broken relationship with Garrison and Gabriel played a huge role in his split from Janelle. As far as the rest of the family, it seems the only ones who are on close terms with Kody these days are his last-standing wife, Robyn, and their five kids, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.