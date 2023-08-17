Sister Wives star Kody Brown talks marrying again following multiple splits

Kody Brown is living as a monogamist after years of living the polygamist lifestyle after three of the Sister Wives star’s four wives left him.

Kody’s dreams of growing old with multiple wives came crashing down when he got the boot after Christine Brown left him in 2021, Janelle in 2022, and Meri in 2023.

Now that the father of 18 is left with just one wife, Robyn Brown, Kody has been forced to face a very different future than he imagined.

Kody is currently navigating his new normal, a stark contrast to his once busy lifestyle that entailed hopping from house to house to split his time between four wives and 18 children.

So, what is in store for the reality TV personality moving forward, and will he add more wives to his and Robyn’s marriage? Let’s take a look.

Kody recently sat down with PEOPLE to discuss his vision for his marriage now that he’s down three wives.

Kody Brown says there’s ‘no reason’ ever to get married again ahead of Sister Wives Season 18 premiere

“The idea of ever marrying again after the experience I’ve had, there’s no reason for me to do that,” Kody dished.

“I feel like I’ve hit the bottom of a deep swimming pool, but I’ve pushed off and am headed to the surface,” the former salesman continued.

Kody’s third wife, now ex-wife Janelle, weighed in, noting that she had high hopes that their plural marriage would be an “idyllic” experience but admits it’s been “really hard.”

Janelle, Meri, and Christine weigh in on their once-polygamous marriage falling apart

Despite plural marriage not working out as she had envisioned, Janelle tells the outlet that she doesn’t regret sharing Kody with three other women because the experience gave them the “life [they] have now.”

“I would do it all again,” Janelle said of raising a polygamist family.

Meri chimed in as well, adding that moving forward, her goal is “keeping the doors open and saying yes.”

As for Christine, she told PEOPLE, “Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed. It [only] means there’s change.”

Christine, Janelle, and Meri’s lives without Kody Brown

As Sister Wives fans know, Christine has already found love again. After moving back to Utah, she met David Woolley, and they quickly hit it off. They’re now engaged and are in the midst of wedding planning.

Janelle and Meri are still single post-split from Kody and are focusing their attention on their kids, their jobs, and their happiness.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20, at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.