Sister Wives star Kody Brown ‘spoiling’ wife Robyn with expensive shopping trips

Amid his split from three of his other wives, Sister Wives star Kody Brown has been doting on his last wife standing, Robyn Brown.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kody and Robyn were spotted in Las Vegas, hitting up Caesars Palace alongside a mystery blonde woman.

Outlets have since reported that the unidentified woman is not a potential sister wife for Robyn, but rather her sister, Taralyce Sullivan.

Taralyce was apparently engaging in some retail therapy with her sister and Kody.

According to an insider who spoke with The Sun, Kody has been doting on Robyn, treating her to “lavish trips and shopping” to keep her “happy.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

An eyewitness told the publication that while in Vegas, Kody took Robyn to Caesars Palace’s high-end Forum Shops to do some shopping.

Kody Brown is making Robyn Brown ‘happy’ with ‘grand gestures’ following his split from Christine, Janelle, and Meri

“All of Kody’s grand gestures and lavish trips and shopping extravaganzas are to make Robyn happy,” the source revealed.

Apparently, Robyn is a fan of being showered with expensive items, and Kody has no problem with it.

“He’s spending a lot of money on Robyn because that’s what makes her happy,” the source said. “They’ve very much about materialistic things.”

The Sister Wives insider added that Robyn has been “craving attention” from her husband since his other three wives left him.

Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown have left Kody and their plural marriage

Kody and Robyn’s rare sighting came one month after Meri Brown announced that she and Kody had terminated their marriage after 33 years together. There were rumors of their split for months before they went public with their split.

Janelle and Kody confirmed their separation during the Season 17 Tell All, while Christine and Kody publicly confirmed their split in November 2021.

Christine has since moved on with David Woolley, a construction executive from Utah. Janelle and Meri haven’t reentered the dating world just yet, and instead are focusing on their professional endeavors and their families.

Will Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn live as monogamists or polygamists?

Now that Robyn and Kody are left to pick up the pieces after their plural marriage fell apart, they’re “both disappointed in how things unfolded.”

Kody has denounced polygamy in recent years, despite setting out to declare the pros of plural marriage when Sister Wives premiered in 2010. Season 17 delved into what tore the marriage apart.

Christine was fed up with feeling ignored. Janelle and Kody began to butt heads over his decisions regarding their kids and his COVID-19 rules, and eventually, they grew apart. And Meri finally threw in the towel after years of Kody ignoring her and denying her intimacy and romance.

Now that Kody and Robyn are the last two standing, it’s unclear whether they’ll operate as monogamists moving forward or if they’ll seek another sister wife to add to their union.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.