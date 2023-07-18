Sister Wives star Kody Brown proves he showed up to daughter Gwendlyn’s wedding — See the pic

Amid speculation that Kody Brown skipped out on his daughter Gwendlyn’s wedding over the weekend, it’s been confirmed that the Sister Wives star was, in fact, in attendance after all.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody was nowhere to be seen in the myriad of photos shared by his family members who attended Gwendlyn and her wife Beatriz Queiroz’s wedding.

In addition to Gwendlyn, other members of the Brown family shared photos and videos of the wedding and reception on Instagram, including Kody’s ex-wife, Janelle, and their son, Hunter.

In the photos, Kody’s other ex-wife, Meri Brown, was pictured along with her and Kody’s child, Leon, as well as most of Gwendlyn’s older siblings, minus her brother, Paedon.

However, Christine was late to the party and finally uploaded her carousel of photos on Instagram, and in one of her slides, her ex-husband, Kody, was spotted in the background.

Christine’s first pic included photos of her and Kody’s five daughters, Gwendlyn, Mykelti, Ysabel, Aspyn, and Truely, posing during the reception.

In some of the other photos, Gwendlyn and Beatriz shared their first dance, Hunter held one of Mykelti’s sons, David and Christine struck a pose with Gwendlyn and Beatriz, Garrison snapped a selfie with Mykelti’s daughter Avalon, and the family looked to be thoroughly enjoying themselves for the happy occasion.

Kody Brown shows up in ex-wife Christine Brown’s photos from Gwendlyn’s wedding

The second slide is where Kody appeared, although blurry and in the distance. While Gwendlyn and Beatriz danced, Kody was seated in the back of the dance floor, holding one of Mykelti’s twin sons as he fed him a bottle.

Kody could be seen in the background of one of Christine’s photos from Gwendyln’s wedding, feeding one of Mykelti’s twin sons. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Kody was clad in a burgundy-colored polo shirt and khaki pants, wearing sunglasses on top of his head.

“Welcome to the family @bxx_qu we LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!!” Christine captioned the post, adding the hashtags #everlastinglove, #married, #sheputaringonit, and #blessed.

Kody likely came face-to-face with his ex-wives and Christine’s fiance David Woolley

Perhaps what’s most interesting about the fact that Kody was in attendance is that this means he was in the presence of Christine’s fiance, David Woolley, as well as all three of his ex-wives.

Sister Wives fans would have loved to be a fly on the wall at the wedding to see how Kody and David interacted, if at all.

It was unclear whether Kody’s sole wife, Robyn Brown, was in attendance for the nuptials too, but a video shared by Gwendlyn on Instagram appears to show Robyn in the background.

In the fourth slide of Gwendlyn’s post below, Robyn can be seen seated in the background on the far left, holding a baby near where Kody was sitting in Christine’s photo.

Will Kody’s interaction with David and his exes play out on Sister Wives?

It was likely an awkward reunion of sorts, given that Kody and Robyn were there, along with his three ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, and David — who we know Kody isn’t thrilled about being in Truely’s life and sharing a home with his daughter.

If Gwendlyn’s wedding appears in a future episode of Sister Wives, we may find out how awkward it really was between Kody, Robyn, their former plural spouses, and Christine’s future husband.

Until then, we can only speculate that if they came face-to-face, it was definitely something that Sister Wives fans would want to see.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.