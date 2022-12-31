Sister Wives star Kody Brown on other men dating Christine: ‘This is risky’

Kody thinks Christine’s future boyfriends will be taking a risk by dating her. Pic credit: TLC

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One-on-One, premieres tomorrow, and Kody Brown is voicing his opinion on his ex-wife, Christine Brown’s future suitors.

Sister Wives viewers watched the events leading up to Kody and Christine’s split play out during Season 17. And during Part 1 of the Tell All, they discovered that Kody and his second wife, Janelle Brown, have split.

Now, in a preview clip from Sunday’s second installment of Sister Wives: One-on-One, Kody talks with host Sukanya (Suki) Krishnan about Christine reentering the dating pool.

Kody accuses Christine of blaming him for “everything” that led to their split, for assuaging her guilt, and for “s**t-talking” him.

According to the father of 18, Christine has to make herself feel less guilty about her actions by labeling him a “bad” man.

Kody tells Suki of Christine, “She’s trying to assuage her guilt by saying I’m a bad man.”

“And I get it; she needs to do that so she can find another man who will trust her,” Kody continued. “Cuz if she leaves a good man, most guys are gonna go, ‘This is risky.'”

The Brown family patriarch also says that he can accept the fact that Christine doesn’t feel their plural marriage is a fit and is ready to move on. However, Kody can’t respect Christine for “breaking his baby’s” heart, picking favorites, and acting like a “coward.”

Kody maintains his innocence when it comes to his role in his and Christine’s breakup. Christine, on the other hand, has blamed Kody’s behavior for her choice to leave him and the family and start over in Utah with their daughter, Truely.

Christine Brown is enjoying her newly-single status

Despite Kody considering Christine a dating “risk,” the 50-year-old mom of six has already begun seeing other men. Although she admittedly isn’t ready to jump back into a serious relationship, she’s having fun getting to know other men.

In fact, Christine is taking a holistic approach to her health as she starts over as a single, monogamous woman, including working out, eating right, and taking supplements.

Christine recently told TODAY.com of her new life in Utah, “… I’m free, and I’m living my life for me. I think that’s what it comes down to. I just realized I’m a goddess.”

Part 2 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.