Sister Wives star Kody Brown accuses ex Christine of being unwilling to ‘mother’ Robyn’s kids

In a new preview clip from Season 17 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown makes some bold accusations against his now-ex-wife, Christine Brown.

Christine publicly announced her split from Kody in November 2021, and the events leading up to the demise of their spiritual marriage will play out during Season 17, premiering later this month.

Kody has earned himself a reputation among Sister Wives viewers as being outspoken and often insulting towards his wives.

During a clip shared by TLC on Instagram, Part 2 of Christine and Kody’s tough conversation played out. While Christine admitted to Kody that being married to him has “been heartache and pain,” Kody didn’t seem receptive to her pleas.

Christine relayed to Kody that she tried “so hard for so long to be” what he needed and to make him “want to be around” her.

However, Kody saw things differently. He felt that Christine striving to please him wasn’t enough – he thought she should have put more work into the way she treated her now-former sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

Kody Brown calls out Christine Brown for not treating her sister wives with ‘respect’

“Everything but treat your sister wives with kindness and respect,” Kody flippantly replied. During his solo confessional, Kody elaborated on what he meant.

“That statement makes me want to scream,” Kody said as he got emotional. “As if I haven’t had my heart [broken] for years by her complaints and hatred of plural marriage.”

Next, Kody made a shocking accusation: “Christine was great – great – at being willing to mother Janelle’s kids, okay, but she was never willing to mother or be a good mother to Robyn’s kids.”

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has remained close with Janelle

Christine recently spoke to PEOPLE and divulged that since announcing her split from Kody to her former sister wives, she hasn’t spoken to Meri nor Robyn. However, Christine and Janelle have maintained a close relationship following the split.

The 50-year-old blonde beauty recently admitted, “Janelle and I are really good friends. She’s been supportive from the get-go,” adding, “When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried.”

The lack of intimacy in Christine and Kody’s marriage was a major factor in Christine deciding to walk away from the marriage and from plural marriage. However, she admitted that Kody’s refusal to join their daughter Ysabel for her back surgery was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

