Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s heart is ‘bursting’ as her and Kody’s son Hunter moves nearby

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is “bursting” with joy because her son Hunter is living near her again after years of living across the country.

Janelle and her husband, Kody Brown, share six biological children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah.

Janelle and Kody’s second-eldest son, Hunter, 25, has been studying to become a nurse for the last several years. Hunter graduated as a distinguished graduate from the US Air Force Academy in 2020 before heading to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, to complete his Master of Science in Nursing in May 2022.

The 53-year-old mom of six took to her Instagram to share her excitement with her followers now that Hunter is living close to her once again.

“This mommas heart is bursting ❤️,” Janelle captioned her post. “My son Hunter is ‘local-ish’ for the first time in 7 years. He was home during Covid[-19] for a few months of course. But now he is truly ‘adulting’ and not very far away from me.”

Janelle included a close-up photo of herself and Hunter giving their look-alike smiles to the camera for an adorable mother-son shot.

Janelle Brown’s heart is ‘bursting’ as son Hunter moves closer to Flagstaff

In the comments section of her post, Janelle’s fans left plenty of encouraging messages, pointing out what fine children she has raised.

Sister Wives fans praise Janelle for raising ‘wonderful’ kids

“You have great kids Janelle,” one of he admirers wrote.

Another fan commented, “Janelle, you have raised wonderful kids. You must be so proud!” while another paid her a compliment: “U are raising amazing people ❤️❤️.”

Janelle also interacted with some of her fans in the comments section. When one of her followers revealed that her son would be enlisting in the military like Hunter and worried about the toll it would take on her, Janelle shared her emotional process.

“Proud, worried, excited, proud, emotional, [worried], proud – repeat 😀,” was Janelle’s honest response.

When another fan inquired about Hunter’s schooling, Janelle confirmed that he received his Masters earlier this year.

Hunter remained out of the limelight other than a few appearances on Sister Wives last season, as he’s been busy preparing for the next chapter in his life. Now that Hunter lives closer to his parents and the rest of the family, perhaps he’ll make more appearances in the upcoming season of Sister Wives, which debuts this September.

