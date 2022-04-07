Sister Wives star Janelle Brown spends day with Evie, says being a grandma is the ‘best thing ever’

Janelle Brown said that being a grandmother is the “best thing ever” as she spent time with her granddaughter, Evie. Pic credit: TLC and @madison_rose11/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown thinks it’s the “best thing ever” being a grandma after spending some quality time with her granddaughter Evie.

Janelle and her husband, Kody Brown, share six biological children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah. Their eldest daughter Madison and her husband, Caleb Brush, share Janelle and Kody’s two biological grandchildren, Axel and Evie Brush.

Janelle Brown spends one-on-one time with ‘sweet’ granddaughter Evie

Recently, Janelle spent some quality, one-on-one time with Evie, whose full name is Evangalynn Kodi Brush, aptly named after her grandfather, Kody.

On Wednesday, Janelle shared a picture on Instagram of herself and Evie sharing a doughnut. Evie adorably shared a bite of her doughnut with Janelle, holding it up to her mouth, as Janelle prepared to take a bite in the cute pic.

“Everything they say about being a grandparent is so true. Who knew?!?! Evie is so sweet,” Janelle captioned her post. “She always insists on giving me a bite of whatever she is eating.”

Janelle received tons of messages from fans in the comments section, many of whom could relate to being grandparents themselves.

Janelle tells Sister Wives fans being a grandma is ‘the best thing ever’

One comment from a fan read, “My first grandchild Ruby was born on 1st April and I can’t believe how happy we are! 😍😍😍”

Janelle replied to her fan and said of being a grandparent, “@tina.fox50 It’s the best thing ever!”

Janelle gushed over being a mom and a grandmother in another comment to a fan.

“So true. I am new grandma and it the greatest name I’ve ever had,” commented another one of Janelle’s 678k Instagram followers. “Who knew we could love a human even more than our children.”

Janelle agreed and replied, gushing over her role as a mom and a grandma: “@tealtulloh Right?!? And my children are my whole world so it’s hard to imagine – but it’s the truth.”

Janelle has spent a lot of time with her grandkids, despite them living over 2,000 miles away from her Flagstaff, Arizona home in North Carolina.

She recently vacationed with Maddie, Caleb, Axel, and Evie in Disneyworld, and Janelle admitted that she’s already planning to go back.

In addition to Janelle and Kody’s biological grandchildren, Kody also shares a grandchild with his ex-wife Christine Brown. Their daughter Mykelti and her husband Tony welcomed their daughter Avalon Asa last year.

With 18 kids in the Brown family, it’s safe to say that Kody and his wives (and ex-wife) will eventually welcome and enjoy many more grandchildren in the years to come.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.