Sister Wives star Janelle Brown reflects on marrying Kody: ‘I would do it all over again’

If Janelle Brown were given the chance to marry Kody Brown all over again, she would.

Sister Wives fans will likely be scratching their heads when they hear what Janelle has to say about her marriage to Kody.

In an upcoming episode, Janelle reflects on how she met Kody and decided to join his and Meri’s marriage.

Janelle had been friends with Meri’s family before she ever met Kody and was even married to Meri’s brother before becoming a polygamist.

As Janelle explains in a confessional from an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, the first time Meri introduced her to Kody, she felt as though she’d already known him for years. His presence evoked a feeling inside her that would turn romantic.

According to Janelle, Kody often joked that she should join his and Meri’s family, and Kody admitted to flirting with Janelle before they got married.

Sister Wives spoilers: Janelle Brown would marry Kody Brown ‘all over again’

Eventually, as Janelle became more involved in her religious faith, she was the first to make a move and told Kody, “I think I’m supposed to be in your family.”

Kody was on board with Janelle’s idea and suggested they pray about it.

“There was no doubt in my mind that’s who I was supposed to be married to,” Janelle confesses.

Despite what Sister Wives viewers believe, Janelle says that marrying Kody was something she doesn’t regret and would do again if given the opportunity.

“I know that I didn’t make a mistake in marrying him,” Janelle tells TLC’s cameras. “I would do it all over again.”

Admittedly, though, Janelle didn’t think her and Kody’s marriage had an “expiration date,” but as it turned out, it did.

Sister Wives fans learned that Kody and Janelle separated during the Season 17 Tell All. And this season on Sister Wives, we’re watching the events that led up to their split play out.

Christine Brown recalls being smitten with Kody in their early years

In Sunday night’s episode, Kody’s ex-wife, Christine Brown, chimes in and admits that in their early years, she was infatuated with Kody, too.

“Oh yeah, I definitely knew I should marry Kody,” Christine confesses. “It was a strong spiritual witness. Yeah, no regrets.”

Although Christine felt strongly about marrying Kody, years later, she felt just as strongly about leaving him.

“Then, when it was time to leave, it was also time to leave, and I just knew without a doubt also that it was time to go,” Christine adds.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.