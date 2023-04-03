Sister Wives star Janelle Brown left Kody Brown because of her kids’ ‘hard’ relationship with him

According to Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, Janelle Brown left Kody because of the broken relationship he has with their children.

Gwendlyn has been recording her reactions to previous Sister Wives episodes on her YouTube channel and answering questions from her subscribers about the show and her family.

Gwendlyn isn’t shy when it comes to giving her opinion on either matter, and during a recent video, she opened up about the reason she feels Janelle left her father, Kody.

A question from one of Gwendlyn’s subscribers read, “You said once before that you and your siblings probably contributed to your mom’s decision to leave your dad. Do you think something similar happened with Janelle?”

Gwendlyn’s initial response was succinct: “Absolutely!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued, “Like, there is no way — because Janelle’s like a loyal person and she’s like, oh, happy and beautiful and perfect in every way — but her kids were, like, going through it with my dad.”

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown on why she thinks Janelle left Kody

“So, seeing them have a hard relationship with my father was probably like a breaking point for her where she was like, ‘This is just too much, and I don’t want to deal with him anymore if he’s going to be like this to my kids,'” Gwendlyn added, noting that the same situation was true with her mom, Christine, who left Kody in November 2021.

Sister Wives viewers will remember that Kody and Janelle’s sons, Garrison and Gabriel, had an especially tough time accepting their dad’s coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Kody even suggested that Janelle kick Garrison out of her house at one point. And, who could forget when Kody called Gabriel on his birthday to talk about contracting COVID-19 but didn’t wish his son Happy Birthday?

During the Season 17 Tell All, Kody admitted that he wasn’t talking to Garrison or Gabriel, saying they “need therapy.”

Where are Kody’s three ex-wives now?

Janelle and Kody revealed they had separated during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One on One. When the host, Sukanya Krishnan asked Kody where his relationship with Janelle stood at the time, he answered, “I am separated from Janelle.”

Janelle reinforced Kody’s statement when she told Sukanya, “Kody and I have separated.”

Since their separation, Janelle has remained in Flagstaff, where Kody still lives with his fourth and last wife standing, Robyn Brown. During Gwendlyn’s most recent YouTube video, she also provided some information about Janelle’s possible living arrangements.

When asked whether Janelle has built on her lot at Coyote Pass, Gwendlyn confirmed that she has not. Gwendlyn surmised that Janelle finds no reason to live on Coyote Pass anymore since separating from Kody. And, as Gwendlyn stated, if she were Janelle, she would prefer to live nearer to her six children.

Christine has moved back to Utah since her split and has found love again with her boyfriend, David Woolley. Kody’s third ex-wife, Meri Brown, remains in Flagstaff like Janelle but often spends time in Parowan, Utah, where she owns and operates her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.