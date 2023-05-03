Sister Wives star Janelle Brown hints at adventure with her RV ‘as an independent woman’

Janelle Brown is ready to take the reins and manage her RV as an “independent woman,” and Sister Wives fans are here for it.

Since splitting from Kody Brown, Janelle is grabbing life by the horns and proving that she can be happy without a polygamous husband in her life.

In her most recent Instagram post, the 53-year-old TLC star shared a photo of the patio in her new home, along with her plans for her RV, with her 1 million followers.

Janelle’s photo showed off her new patio set, with a cup of coffee sitting on the table.

“The place I’m living now has a great patio. I’ve always wanted a great patio where it wasn’t so blazing hot (um Vegas!) so you could sit outside,” Janelle began her caption. “So I splurged on some patio furniture this year and I’m loving my coffee ‘on the patio’ this cool peaceful Sunday morning ❤️”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, Janelle updated her fans about the situation with her RV.

Janelle Brown says she’ll be managing her RV as an ‘independent woman’

“And for those wondering about the trailer – stay tuned – I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year and will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman. (At least it has hookups this time around !).”

“It’s always been something I wanted to do,” Janelle added. “As they say in the movie Fried Green Tomatoes ‘Towanda’!”

More than 31,000 of Janelle’s fans liked her post, and in the comments section, thousands more remarked on her new outlook.

“You are so beautiful and smart AND you’ve been taking care of yourself all along,” penned one follower. “I’m so happy for your new independent life!”

Another one of Janelle’s supporters noted how happy they are for the mom of six and mentioned how “proud” they are of her too.

Janelle’s fans are happy for her. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

“I love that you are happy,” penned another one of Janelle’s followers.

“You were always an independent woman!” remarked another Instagram user.

Janelle’s fans continued to tell her how happy they are for her. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Yet another fan commented how happy they are for Janelle and pointed out that she’ll now have the freedom to enjoy life on her own terms.

Janelle and Kody Brown announced their separation last year

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Janelle and Kody announced their split during the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All after months of speculation.

Kody was the first to spill the tea, telling host Sukanya Krishnan, “I am separated from Janelle, and I’m divorced from Christine.”

Janelle echoed Kody’s statements when she told Sukanya, “Kody and I have separated.”

Since then, it appears that Janelle has remained in Flagstaff. Kody’s other ex-wives, Christine and Meri Brown, have both left Flagstaff behind and relocated back to Utah.

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, remains in Flagstaff with him and their five children.

Kody wasn’t on board with Janelle’s idea to live in an RV

Janelle gave RV living a chance once before, as Sister Wives viewers will remember during an episode in Season 17. But this time around, she won’t have Kody breathing down her neck and complaining about the inconveniences it caused him.

Kody called sharing an RV with Janelle a “major inconvenience” to him and was sure to point out that Robyn, on the other hand, made it convenient for him to live in her home, where he had access to hot water.

“Now there’s an inclination for me to go, ‘I’ve got hot water at Robyn’s house. Why am I going to sit here with you and suffer with your choices?'” Kody said during the episode.

Now, Janelle is free to do whatever she wants with her RV without Kody griping about missing out at Robyn’s house.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.