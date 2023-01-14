Sister Wives star Janelle Brown feeling ’empowered’ following Kody Brown split

Janelle smiles for an Instagram selfie in March 2022. Pic credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is feeling strong, both in mind and spirit, amid her recent split from Kody Brown.

The 53-year-old TLC star revealed during Part 3 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All that she had left Kody after 29 years of spiritual marriage, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Since their split, Janelle has remained mostly quiet about the topic on social media but recently shared a post on Instagram, implying that being a single woman again has her feeling empowered.

Janelle shared a Reel on Instagram, showing off her strength as she lifted weights on a squat machine at the gym.

Text over her video read, “I workout – not only to improve my health and change my body BUT For the EMPOWERMENT it brings. When you are strong you can be strong.”

Her video included footage of a stationary bike, a yoga mat, and Janelle standing in the gym, then seated in her car following her sweat sesh, absolutely glowing.

Her lengthy caption explained that she decided to take some time for herself several years ago, and she’s since realized how empowering it is to feel strong.

“I workout not just to help me change my body but to be strong in mind and spirit as well,” she wrote. “I have proven to myself over and over again that when you know how much you can push yourself there aren’t a lot of limits. If you are brave enough.”

Her post was well received, with more than 55,000 likes and nearly 1,600 comments of encouragement and praise.

Janelle is living her best life as a single woman

Janelle’s caption applies to her hard work in the gym and her recent decision to leave her and Kody’s plural marriage. Janelle has always been level-headed and sensible, but in recent seasons of Sister Wives, she’s become more outspoken towards Kody following his antics.

Janelle revealed that Kody’s preference for his fourth wife, Robyn, weighed on her and her children, and it likely played a role in her decision to leave him.

Sister Wives fans are delighted for Janelle, as they’ve been begging her to leave Kody for some time now. Although they faced some conflict early in their plural marriage, she and her former sister wife, Christine Brown, have become BFFs. The blonde beauties are both Plexus ambassadors and often travel together.

Janelle is focusing on herself following Kody split

Although Kody mentioned that he “absolutely” would like to reconcile his marriage with Janelle, she doesn’t appear to feel the same way. A Brown family insider recently told In Touch that Janelle enjoys being single and isn’t interested in dating, unlike Christine, who has already casually dipped her toes into the dating pool.

It looks as though Janelle is focused on her career and spending time with her children these days. She traveled from Flagstaff to spend time with her and Kody’s daughter, Madison, and her grandkids, Axel and Evie, this past Christmas in North Carolina. She has continued to share Plexus-related posts on her Instagram with her nearly one million followers.

Janelle hasn’t made any mention of Kody on social media recently, with the post about her ex-husband in a post dated August 8, 2021. Although it’s unclear when exactly Janelle and Kody split, it seems they have been separated for some time. Now, as a single woman like Christine and Meri, Janelle can focus on herself, her career, and her family.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.