Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s best looks since splitting from Kody Brown

Christine has never looked better since splitting from Kody Brown. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown of Sister Wives decided to walk away from Kody Brown and polygamy for good in 2021 and since then, she’s never looked better.

Christine and Kody were spiritually married in March 1994. When they wed, Christine became Kody’s third wife, joining first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown. Kody’s fourth wife Robyn Brown entered the plural marriage in 2010.

Over the years, Christine and Kody’s marriage had its fair share of ups and downs and they welcomed six biological children during their 26-year marriage.

However, Kody’s favoritism towards his fourth wife, Robyn, as well as his absence in Christine’s kids’ lives were major factors in her decision to leave and make her dream of moving back to Utah a reality.

Since her split, Sister Wives fans have noted how much they love seeing Christine find her voice.

The 50-year-old blonde beauty often shares selfies on Instagram with her loyal followers, much to their delight.

Here is a look at some of Christine’s best looks since her split from Kody.

Just two days after announcing her split from Kody on Instagram, Christine was back to her normal routine, sharing selfies and plugging her businesses, LuLaRoe and Plexus.

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

In a November 2021 post, Christine posed outdoors wearing a green top and pink blazer. She wore her long, blonde hair down and wavy as she smiled for the camera, accessorizing with some gold chains and delicate bracelets.

One month after her split, Christine continued to dazzle her fans, this time sporting a very on-trend hot pink blazer paired with a black-and-white polka-dotted top underneath. She wore distressed jeans to give the ensemble a more casual feel and wore black-rimmed glasses to enhance the look.

Christine continues to dazzle her fans with her fashion sense and bright smile

As Christmas approached last year, Christine posed for a snap ahead of the holiday, looking radiant in a black sweater with white polka dots and cozy black joggers. Christine’s long hair cascaded over her shoulders and her smile took center stage in the pic.

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Posing for an outdoor snap in her Utah home’s back yard, Christine showed off her fashion sense in a red cardigan which she paired with a pair of black and gray, houndstooth-printed pants and some fun red Vans. Keeping in line with the fun look, Christine placed one hand on her hip and popped one toe.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day earlier this year, Christine showed off another playful outfit, this time donning a red, black, and gray tartan cardigan which she partially unbuttoned. Christine swooped her long hair into a classy bun and once again opted for her black-rimmed glasses, this time accessorizing with a pearl necklace and a matching pearly smile.

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

While joining her former sister wife and longtime friend, Janelle, for coffee, Christine showed off her natural beauty as she posed inside a cafe. Showing off a sun-kissed glow, Christine looked happy and healthy as she smiled for the stunning selfie.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers are seeing a different side of Christine and they’re loving it. Not only has Christine’s demeanor and outlook changed, but so has her image and it suits her well.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.