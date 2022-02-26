Sister Wives star Christine Brown was ‘terrified, horrified’ before going public with split from Kody Brown

Following her split from Kody Brown, Christine Brown was “terrified” and “horrified.” Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown was fearful of the repercussions that might come from Sister Wives fans after announcing her split from her ex-husband Kody Brown.

As Sister Wives fans are aware, Christine made her split from Kody Instagram-official in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine told her 793k Instagram followers.

She continued, “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Kody and Christine’s 23-year-old son Paedon has been making his rounds in the media recently, speaking with several outlets about his family following his parents’ split.

Paedon Brown: mom Christine Brown was ‘terrified, horrified’ going public with split from Kody Brown

Paedon was a guest on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast on February 25 and spoke about the potential backlash his mom Christine faced after going public with her split and the fear it caused her to feel.

“When Mom first released the picture on Instagram, explaining that she had left, she was terrified. She was horrified,” Paedon shared.

The St. George, Utah resident continued, “She didn’t look at her Instagram. She didn’t look at her messages. She put it down as she drove for several hours, because she did not want the negative [sic].”

However, Paedon noted that his mom was pleasantly surprised to find that mostly all of her fans on social media wholeheartedly supported her decision.

Christine was touched by Sister Wives fans’ support following Kody split

Paedon said of Christine discovering all the positivity surrounding her, “The second she opened her phone, she had blown up with, ‘Good for you, congratulations.’ Nothing but positivity. It meant so much to her. Every little positive thing, every big positive thing — it all meant so much to her.”

Paedon is one of six biological children whom Kody and Christine share. He has a total of 17 siblings from Kody’s other marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

Although Paedon is well-versed in plural marriage because his parents lived the lifestyle, it’s not something that he chooses for his own future; but he is thankful for the things that polygamy gave to him.

“We are all super grateful for it,” Paedon said of living his childhood in a plural family. “We have brothers and sisters. My mom didn’t have any sons but me. I have brothers because of it. I’m so grateful for polygamy, but it’s not the life I want. I honestly don’t believe in it.”

New episodes of Cooking with Just Christine are available every Sunday on TLC.com.