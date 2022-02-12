Sister Wives star Christine Brown thanks her fans for their support following split from Kody Brown

Christine Brown is appreciative of the support she’s received from her fans. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is grateful for her fans’ support following her split from Kody Brown.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Christine split from her plural marriage to Kody after more than 25 years together.

Christine and Kody’s marital struggles intensified during Season 16 of Sister Wives and came to a head when Christine packed up Kody’s belongings and put them in her garage, disinviting him into her bedroom after he said he was no longer interested in an intimate marriage with her.

Now, Christine wants her supporters to know that she’s thankful for them as she navigates her new life in Utah.

Christine Brown thanks fans for their support as she faces ‘challenges’

The 49-year-old mom of six took to Instagram on Friday to share two selfies and a message of gratitude with her 748k followers.

Christine looked ready for Valentine’s Day weekend in the pics, sporting a red, black, and gray argyle cardigan paired with a pearl necklace. Christine wore her long, blonde hair up in a sophisticated bun and sported black glasses.

With a heart-shaped red rose wreath in the backdrop, Christine smiled for the camera, looking as happy and healthy as ever. In the second slide, Christine blew a kiss to the camera.

“This is just to say THANK YOU for your support!” Christine captioned her post. “We ALL need support to face our challenges and I truly appreciate YOU! #blessed #grateful #overwhelmedwithgratitude #overwhelmed #support.”

Sister Wives fans are happy for Christine Brown, continue to show support

Christine’s supporters reciprocated her efforts and showed her even more support in the comments section.

“Look at how happy and healthy you are 😍😍😍,” wrote one of Christine’s fans.

Another fan called Christine an “inspiration” for having the courage to stand up to Kody and leave him.

“Truly an inspiration for standing up for yourself and what you know you want,” Christine’s follower told her. “I hope you find all the love, attention, and affection you deserve!”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

More comments flooded in with another fan telling the Sister Wives star, “Happy looks so good on you!!! So proud of you for choosing your own joy, happiness and PEACE!!!!!!!! Way to go, mama!”

“The world is supporting you and cheering you on! ❤️🙌,” penned another fan.

Although Christine has moved on from Kody and made her dream of moving back to Utah her reality, she and her ex-husband aren’t officially divorced.

Because they were spiritually married within their church, their spiritual “release” must be approved by church members to make it official. However, Christine doesn’t feel the need to go through with the semantics involved.

“As far as a religious ceiling, I just think that God’s fine if I just want to be happy,” Christine revealed during part two of Sister Wives: One on One.

Christine continued, “So for me to have like, uh, someone else tell me whether or not my marriage is over, I’m like, ‘No, I don’t really need that.'”

Part three of Sister Wives: One on One airs Sunday, February 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.