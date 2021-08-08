Sister Wives star Christine Brown sparks divorce rumors as she lists her Flagstaff home for sale

Is Christine moving out of Flagstaff? Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown listed her Flagstaff, Arizona home for sale, sparking rumors that she’s divorcing Kody Brown.

Christine, 49, is one of two wives who currently own their homes in Flagstaff.

Christine and Kody purchased her home in 2018, taking out a joint loan for $390,000 on the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

The spiritually-married couple of 27 years alluded to problems in their marriage last year when the deed to the home was transferred solely into Christine’s name, removing Kody’s name.

Interestingly, Kody, the grantor, was listed as “married” on the Warranty Deed, while Christine, the grantee, was listed as “single.” Kody’s address was listed as the home he shares with his fourth wife, Robyn.

Christine Brown’s Flagstaff home is listed for $725,000

Now, Christine has listed her home for sale, just three years after purchasing it. The home, which sits on 2.5 acres, offers 2,400 square feet of living space and was built in 1995.

The listing (which you can view here) showcases the home’s spacious interior as well as the gorgeous skyline and mountain views of Flagstaff, Arizona, “perfect for those Flagstaff nights,” per the realtor’s description. The home’s interior boasts vaulted ceilings, a pellet stove, stainless steel appliances, and an upstairs family room with a bar and fireplace.

The home’s exterior boasts a hot tub on the composite deck, an attached mudroom, solar panels, and a heated workshop. The asking price for Christine’s home is $725,000, an increase of $205,000 more than she and Kody paid for it in 2018.

Christine’s home in Flagstaff has been listed for sale. Pic credit: TLC

Why would Christine Brown sell her house?

So why would Christine list her house for sale? Some Sister Wives fans have speculated that the Brown family has been facing financial difficulties for some time. The supersized family has moved several times, and had trouble selling their homes in Las Vegas while still paying a land loan on their property at Coyote Pass.

Another reason Christine could be moving is trouble with her estranged husband, Kody. The two admitted to a “rough relationship” last season on Sister Wives, citing Christine’s adamancy against living under one roof as the catalyst for growing apart.

Christine has family ties in the state of Utah, to where she has expressed interest in moving. Christine and Kody’s daughters Aspyn and Mykelti both live in Utah, as well as Meri and Kody’s daughter, Mariah, and her fiancée Audrey.

The Browns have been living as four separate families since their move to Flagstaff. Kody convinced his four wives to pick up and leave their seemingly perfect living situation on the cul-de-sac in Las Vegas and move to Flagstaff.

The Sister Wives stars are living separately

Meri, 50, rents a massive home in Flagstaff by herself, and splits her time between Arizona and Utah, where she’s been running her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, since her mom Bonnie, the innkeeper, passed away.

Janelle, 52, was recently forced out of her rental home when the owners listed it for sale. Rather than search for another rental, Janelle decided to live in an RV on the family’s property at Coyote Pass.

Robyn, who has laid low recently, shares an expansive $890,000 home with her husband, Kody, and their combined five children. Robyn, 42, is Kody’s only legal wife and the couple has been married for seven years.

For now, it doesn’t seem like Kody is interested in bringing his family back together as one. While his wives have been traveling and sharing pics from their summer adventures, Kody and Robyn have been mostly silent on social media, fueling rumors that they’re living as a monogamous couple — which many Sister Wives fans feel was Robyn’s plan from the start.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.