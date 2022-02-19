Sister Wives star Christine Brown shares ‘wakeup call’ moment, stresses importance of support systems

Christine Brown stressed the importance of support systems amid her split from Kody Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown showed her compassionate side and shared the importance of having a solid support system amid her split from Kody Brown after a recent “wakeup call” moment.

Sister Wives fans who follow Christine on social media know that she often shares “car confessions” with her fans.

Christine frequently takes to her Instagram Stories where she shares a snippet of something that happened during her day with her fans after declaring, “car confessions!”

Christine’s “car confessions” are typically lighthearted videos with an uplifting message. On Friday night, however, Christine shared a more somber story with her followers.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown dishes on importance of support systems amid split from Kody Brown

“Car confessions!” Christine told the camera before taking a deep breath and continuing, “I saw a woman sobbing in her car today and it was so hard. There was nothing I could do.”

Christine explained that a woman driving in front of her was at a light, getting ready to turn left, when Christine noticed her sobbing in her car. The 49-year-old mother of six felt helpless as she watched the woman suffering alone.

Kody’s ex-wife had well wishes for the anonymous woman: “I hope she’s going towards some comfort. You know? Not just driving away from something.”

Christine Brown called the experience a ‘wakeup call’

Christine continued, “And it just hit me how incredible it is in this life to have support systems and people that love you and people that you can surround yourself with. And I was just, I don’t know, sending her a little bit of cheer.”

“But, man… it was like a wakeup call and I just really hope she has somebody and I hope all of you guys have somebody. I hope you have an amazing support system,” Christine told her fans.

“Not just people that are gonna – like, like-minded people – you shouldn’t only have like-minded people. You need people who challenge you as well, but I hope you have the support systems you need. Really. I hope she does too,” Christine concluded her car confession.

Christine certainly needed all of the support she could garner when she decided to leave Kody after more than 25 years of spiritual marriage together. Luckily for Christine, she has a built-in support system in her large family, including the six kids she shares with her ex-husband.

Christine has admitted that she values her relationship with her kids more than she does Kody’s. Kody put Christine (and Janelle) in an awkward position last season on Sister Wives when he forced her to choose between spending time with him or their six kids.

Although Christine has the support of her children after choosing to leave their dad, not all of her former sister wives are happy about her decision. Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, admitted she was “devastated” by Christine’s choice and feels that Christine could have put more effort into saving her marriage with Kody instead of choosing to leave.

