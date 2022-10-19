Sister Wives star Christine Brown shares the last time she spoke to Kody Brown

Christine hasn’t spoken much with Kody since their split. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up about the last time she spoke to her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and revealed that he’s still “hurt” from their split.

Christine went public with her split from Kody in November 2021, taking to Instagram to share the news, and Kody soon followed suit.

Since going their separate ways, Christine has moved back to Utah while Kody has remained in Flagstaff with the rest of his wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, and their kids.

With Christine and Truely – her and Kody’s youngest child – living several hours away from Kody, their interactions have been sparse since her split.

Christine recently sat down to chat with Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi about her current relationship with Kody and admitted that they haven’t been in contact much.

“I think he is just so hurt still and processing a lot slower,” Christine admitted to the outlet. She added that she hasn’t allowed herself to be responsible for the way that he reacted to their split and felt as though he knew it was coming for a while.

Christine Brown hasn’t talked to Kody Brown in person ‘in a while’

Since going their separate ways, Christine said that she and Kody haven’t had much contact.

“So, I haven’t talked to him in person for a while,” the 50-year-old mom of six revealed. “All I’ve seen are the episodes, for a while, and what I’ve heard from like Janelle, who still speaks with him and stuff too.”

Christine noted that she didn’t want to leave Kody on angry terms, so she decided to walk away before she and Kody got too angry about the situation.

Christine was shocked when Kody expressed that he wanted 50/50 custody of Truely, since she accused him of not spending enough time with her until the split.

Sister Wives star talks co-parenting Truely with Kody Brown

Although they’ll be splitting parenting duties between Arizona and Utah, Christine said that their relationship hasn’t been “co-parenting quite yet.” Christine does, however, fill Kody in when it comes to Truely’s life, especially her accomplishments, like recently being named Student of the Month.

This season on Sister Wives, Truely found out about her parents split, but not in the way Christine had planned. While Christine was on a phone call with her daughter Mykelti, Truely heard her mention they were moving to Utah. Christine later sat Truely down to explain that she and her dad had divorced, an emotional moment for the 12-year-old.

Christine shared that Truely was concerned whether her parents would continue to fight following their split, but she reassured her daughter they would not. “No, we’re just not going to, I’m not that person,” Christine shared. “I’m not gonna sit there and fight.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.