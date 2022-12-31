Sister Wives star Christine Brown says there’s ‘no such thing as a do-over’

Christine made it clear that she isn’t interested in doing anything a second time. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is clearly enjoying her new life as a single woman and wants her fans to know that she doesn’t believe in “do-overs.”

Since splitting from Kody Brown, Christine has shown Sister Wives fans a whole new side of herself.

The 50-year-old blonde beauty, who recently reached 1 million followers on Instagram, took to the social media platform to share a carousel post with an empowering message.

In her first slide, Christine posed for a blurry shot in which she shook her finger as if to say, “no.” The TLC star put her hands on her knees in the second shot, clearly mid-laugh, looking at the camera with an open-mouthed smile.

Looking absolutely radiant, Christine struck a confident pose on the third slide, placing her hands into her jeans pockets while she closed her eyes and smiled.

Christine’s blurry pics seemed to coincide with her caption, which read, “You know, there’s just no such thing as a do-over!”

Christine Brown doesn’t believe in ‘do-overs,’ encourages fans to ‘move on’

“There’s no such thing as ‘should have done’. Let that s**t go!” she continued, along with several hashtags which read #moveon #letitgo #letthats**tgo #dudegetoverit.”

The Sister Wives star’s post is a drastic change from her typically low-key shares on IG, but her fans were loving the change. Christine’s followers showed how much they appreciated her newfound bolder attitude in the comments section.

Sister Wives fans are loving Christine’s bolder attitude

Noting that Christine and Kody’s other ex, Janelle Brown, look “so much happier” since splitting from the Brown family patriarch, one of Christine’s followers encouraged her to “ENJOY every minute” of her new life as a single woman.

“Christine, you look so happy and beautiful!” wrote another one of the Plexus ambassador’s admirers, who wished her to find a “rich” man who is “obsessed” with her and “showers” her with love.

“YES !! love you Christine,” wrote another one of the Sister Wives star’s followers, while one played on the title of a movie: “How Stella– I mean Christine– Got Her Groove Back.”

Although Christine is enjoying singlehood in Utah and has even begun dating, she still intends to continue to film for Sister Wives. The mom of six recently told her fans that she is “definitely not” leaving the hit TLC show, despite her split from Kody. She even shared footage of her new filming setup inside her Utah home’s basement, where she’ll continue to film her confessionals and spill the tea with Sister Wives viewers.

Part 2 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.