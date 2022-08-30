Sister Wives star Christine Brown says she’s had Janelle Brown’s support ‘from the get-go’ amid Kody split

Janelle has been one of Christine’s biggest supporters throughout her split from Kody Brown. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw and @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up about her former sister wife Janelle Brown’s support throughout her split from Kody Brown.

When Christine decided to walk away from her spiritual marriage to Kody after nearly 25 years together, she wasn’t just leaving him behind, but her sister wives too.

That included Kody’s first wife, Meri, his second wife Janelle, and his fourth wife, Robyn. Christine was Kody’s third wife while they were still married.

Since her split from Kody, Christine has remained close friends with Janelle. The blonde beauties often travel together along with their children and have kept a tight friendship although they’re no longer sister wives. Christine was an integral part of Janelle’s biological children’s lives as she homeschooled them while Janelle worked outside the home in the early years on Sister Wives, and she’s remained close to Janelle’s kids as well.

Christine recently dished on Janelle’s support and her other former sister wives’ reactions when she announced she was leaving Kody.

“Janelle and I are really good friends,” Christine told PEOPLE, adding, “She’s been supportive from the get-go.”

Janelle Brown has been ‘supportive from the get-go’ amid Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown

Naming a few reasons for her decision to leave Kody, Christine shared, “I needed more communication, more trust, and I realized we didn’t really have a partnership.”

Christine says when she told Kody’s other wives the news, Janelle was the most emotional: “When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle actually cried.”

The 50-year-old mom of six added that she wasn’t just leaving Kody, but his remaining three wives. “That was so hard. It was, not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well,” she said.

Admittedly, Christine was never really close with Meri nor Robyn, and revealed that they haven’t spoken much since she announced she was leaving.

Christine admits she wasn’t close with her other sister wives

“I hadn’t been that close to Robyn [and] I hadn’t been that close to Meri, for years. As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterwards. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that,” Christine shared.

She continued, “The next time I talked to them was [at] Ysabel’s graduation party and then when I told them I was moving. That’s the only contact I’ve had with them.”

Despite the difficult decision to leave Kody, his other wives, and Flagstaff, Arizona behind, Christine is flourishing in her new life in Utah, where she’s dreamed of returning for years. And she is happy to report that Janelle has been by her side through it all.

“Janelle and I have stayed close through the whole thing,” she shared. “She’s wonderful.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.