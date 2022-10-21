Sister Wives star Christine Brown says she’s ‘dating just for fun’

Christine says she’s dating but not in a romantic way. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown isn’t looking for romance quite yet as she reenters the dating pool following her split from Kody Brown.

Now that the Sister Wives star is a single woman once again, Christine is ready to mingle.

The 50-year-old mom of six recently talked with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar about her dating life since leaving Kody and polygamy behind for good.

When asked whether she was interested in exploring a romantic relationship at this point, Christine divulged that she is not, but that she’s open to something more casual.

“Not romantic, because that’s way too fast, but dating for sure. I’m dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that’s just who I am right now,” Christine shared.

Although she’s not in a rush, Christine said that “eventually” she’d like to enter into a romantic relationship and even get married again, just not plurally.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is dating ‘just for fun’

When it comes to the qualities she hopes to find in a new partner, Christine said that kindness and a romantic relationship are important to her. Possibly mocking Kody’s statements about not being attracted to her when they got married, Christine also mentioned that finding someone who is attracted to her would be a “really great thing.”

Not only did Kody tell Christine this season on Sister Wives that he wasn’t attracted to her in their early years, he also wrote about it in the Browns’ book Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage.

Kody recounted a time he and Christine took a road trip together and how he was grossed out by her eating chili cheese nachos in the back of the car.

“Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship,” Kody wrote.

Christine is enjoying her new life in Utah as a single woman

Although Christine doesn’t have a boyfriend yet, Kody already made it clear on this season of Sister Wives that he wouldn’t stand for a hypothetical “greedy” boyfriend. Kody assumed that Christine would meet a guy when she moved to Utah and that he would want some of the family’s money.

It looks as though Christine isn’t in a rush to find love again. In the meantime, she is enjoying her new life as a single, monogamous woman.

You can watch Christine’s interview in its entirety here.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.