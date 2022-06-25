Sister Wives star Christine Brown rocks denim shorts for ‘magical’ California adventure

Christine let loose in California with her mom and her daughters. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown continues to prove that she still has plenty to live for and enjoy since her split from Kody Brown.

Christine and Kody parted ways in November 2021 after nearly three decades of spiritual marriage. They share six children, ranging in age from 27 to 12 years old.

Since leaving Flagstaff, Arizona behind for Murray, Utah, Christine has been living her best life and often shares her adventures with her fans on social media.

Christine Brown shows some leg in denim shorts during ‘magical vacation’

To round out the week, Christine shared a post to Instagram on Friday, detailing a recent vacation she took to Disneyland with her mom as well as her two youngest daughters, Ysabel and Truely.

“Magical vacation with my mom, @ysabelpaigebrown and @truelygracebrown,” Christine tagged her carousel post, including several hashtags, one of which read “#muchneeded.”

Christine’s first slide in her post showed herself posing with Truely, who donned a black Harry Potter robe as they posed before the Wizarding World of Harry Potter castle.

Christine opted for shorts, a rare outfit choice for the former polygamist. Along with her dark-washed, rolled-cuff denim shorts, Christine sported a Superman t-shirt, a tan fanny pack, and white Velcro athletic shoes. The 50-year-old reality TV star wore her long, blonde hair half up and looked happy, healthy, and fit in the snap.

Truely posed with her big sister Ysabel in front of the Transformers exhibit. Christine’s mom joined the fun for a few pics, playing along with Truely, who pretended to put a spell on her grandmother.

In another snap, Christine, Ysabel, and Truely rocked matching Disneyland sweatshirts with Mickey Mouse logos as night began to fall. Several more photos showed the group having a blast as they enjoyed the plethora of rides and attractions.

Sister Wives fans praise Christine for leaving Kody and getting her ‘life back’

Christine’s fans are always happy to see her enjoying life, especially since she split from Kody. Her Instagram followers took to the comments section, many of them praising her for leaving Kody, a decision many Sister Wives agree was a good one.

One of Christine’s followers tagged her in the comments and told the Cooking with Just Christine star, “You made the best decision of your life, I love seeing you happy.”

Another lightheartedly penned, “You look amazing. I wish divorce and getting your life back looked so good on me lol xxx.”

“I’ve never seen you or your kids happier,” read another encouraging message from a fan who felt Christine’s split from Kody was a wise choice. “You did the right thing for all of you ❤.”

Another one of Christine’s followers sent some encouragement her way: “I love the light you’re adding to this world with your smile. Keep doing what’s best for you and the little ladies you’re raising 🙌😍.”

It’s been Christine’s dream for years to move back to Utah. After mentioning the idea to Kody, she was confident she’d have the support of her sister wives as well. As Sister Wives viewers will remember, that wasn’t the case, and it pushed her to pursue her dream even more.

Since splitting from Kody and moving to Utah — a move she called a “dream come true” — Sister Wives fans feel Christine looks happier and are happy to support her in this new chapter of her life.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.